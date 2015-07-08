Homeless man charged in double murder in Auburn park; bail raised to $4 million
SEATTLE — A 39-year-old transient was charged with two counts of murder Friday in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Auburn’s Les Gove Park last Sunday night.
A King County Superior Court judge also raised the bail Friday from $2 million to $4 million for Charles Petrich, a homeless man whose last known address was in Ellensburg.
In addition to the two second-degree murder charges, Petrich is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm since he was a felon.
According to the probable cause document filed in court, Petrich, Sara Arthur, 29, and Chaz Schmitz, 32, were together at the park Sunday night in the 900 block of L Street in Auburn when Petrich reportedly got into a dispute with Schmitz.
The document said Petrich grabbed a .22 caliber rifle from his truck and shot Arthur at the base of her skull and then shot Schmitz in the chest. Schmitz died immediately, and Arthur died the next day at Harborview Medical Center.
Petrich, a felon who previously had been convicted of assault, was found Monday night in Auburn by a police officer and arrested without incident.
Police said all the victims were homeless and had ties to the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, area. They were in Auburn to work at fireworks stands, police said.
11 comments
magan
The male victim was from tukwila wa. He graduated from Foster High School in 2001. He was not from Idaho. As far as his friends know he has never been “from idaho”.
Amelia
And the female victim was from the San Juan islands I believe….
James
It does not say he’s from Idaho. They said he had ties to Idaho because he has an arrest record there.
Mark
Who said he was from Idaho? I’m not from Idaho but I go there almost every year. So I would say I have ties there.
ThomasPSiegle
Danny Rafael
So they thought a homeless man would make the $2 million dollar bail?
Rodney
Danny u mite just want to shut ur mouth if you don’t know what ur talking about
I knew those 2
All I will say is it’s not good enough what ever he gets they should let there street family deal with him we was all they had he just hope’s he don’t get out and that’s a promise
HollyNMundy
JaneDoe
The man was 31 not 32 not till Aug 17th. He was not from Idaho, he was my fiance. He was a great man and wonderful father. These false news reports make me sick. If you really want the truth then ask the real people in his life not some “witness”. You will always be loved and missed. Will meet again in Paradise.
Vanessa
Sara was from Lopez Island.
Jason meyer
I new sara and was talki g to her o messanger she was woried aboit being kiled i told her to stay at desc shelter to be safe. We were trying to hook up again she contacted me and said i should co e pick her up. I dont understand the idaho conection except the girl stalking me and the one who got me away from sara was rachel ann blanton and she was stalking me for some gang nbd… she atacked me with some kind of contamanents. At night she put stuf on my skin she was involved in a voyure prostitution ring and was geting iv druged and raped endlessly by teams of blacks and a few white guys runing the show. She was from idaho. Strange i guess i miss sara so much….. if she lived she could have saved me from this biochemical assult that these gang members are doing to homeless people. They used some liquid at desc and put it on me after they had rachel drop a poisionous spider down my pants. Sara came back after being mising for 3 months, but i was with rachel and rachel was sick…i did not want to infect sara so i could not do anything for her but she beged me for sex. And like a dumb ass i stayed faitfull to some bitch that left me and abised me badly and i was so pissed sara left and took my id from alaska. I was mad at her when i saw her again. But me and sara were lovers. I miss her every day. O wish she never left for 3 months, just to pop up at the desc Suprise at the table i always sat at when i sat down i saw her face and it was such a relief to see her again. But rachel and this gang traped me and deluded me into not doing the right thing. Not going back with sara may be the bigest mistake i have ever made in my life.