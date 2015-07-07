Kaci Aitchison storms off the set mid-segment (VIDEO)

Kaci Aitchison surprised everyone when she stormed off the set mid-segment this morning. Watch the full video below: Please enable Javascript to watch this video
4 comments
NancyKHorvath
my co-worker’s mother makes $76 /hr on the internet !!. She has been fired for nine months but last month her income was $13335 just working on the internet for a few hours. check this Read More
robert brim
Hello Bill,
Well I have been battling CPS for 7 year’s my 4 kids stay with their mother and boyfriend, both of them are abusive to the kids. Cops have been involved they see the marks on the the kids but my X and her boyfriend just explain it away CPS does the samething every time giving my X the benefit of the doubt. The kids cry to me and ask why nobody will help them or believe them. My oldest son in a more recent incident told CPS and the cop’s and nothing is being done. Their schools have all had to call CPS yet nothing is done, why I don’t know why nobody will stand up for my 4 kids they have told the truth every time yet they are not heard and have to go back to the abuse. I say it been 7 years from them being put in a choke hold, to being put in a locked dark closet, to kneeling on rice, to being slap on the face and head. They tell my 4 kids that “well CPS says we can’t hit u with a closed fist but we can slap u as hard as we want”, to being punished for saying they love me and way more mental abuse like that, to their mom talking bad about me to them, her boyfriend tells the kids that he’s going to shoot me in the head one day (he owns guns), no food for a whole day, being grounded for almost a year to their room, the boyfriend telling them that he will kill them if they talk CPS again, slamming there head’s in to the wall, to being thrown down stairs, to belt beatings that the police had a special team take pictures of the belt lines on their back, butts and legs, CPS put in a safety plan, so much for that they are back at it. My X and her boyfriend continue to be abusive to the kids so please can u help I give up on CPS keeping my kids safe. If she lived in my area she would never get away with it but since the abuse happens up in Snohomish County they say there hand’s are tied and there is nothing Pierce County can do so I ask u Bill how much more can a father take before he has to take matters into his own hands?! I don’t want to do that I have 2 baby girls with my new wife so please can u help me please I am a good dad and husband I love kids I want nothing but the best for my kids as any father would please please help me I am reaching out.
Jim Murray
You irresponsible manipulators. She did not storm off, she did it as an act. You probably think it quite funny and harmless to misrepresent this as a means to entice people to watch it. It is not funny. It is dishonest. It is unprofessional. It is childish. Grow up.
screw you
As usual your descriptions are simply clickbait