Boy, 13, charged with raping 7-year-old girl on school bus
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Officials say a 13-year-old boy attacked a 7-year-old girl on a Chimacum school bus and has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape.
The Peninsula Daily News reports that the Chimacum Middle School student is scheduled for his first juvenile court appearance on July 15.
Court records say the boy and girl rode the bus together from September 2014 until the end of February. The alleged assault was reported after the girl told her aunt, who serves as her guardian, about it and the aunt took the girl to a doctor.
No attorney had been appointed or hired for the boy as of Thursday.
Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas told the paper that the maximum sentence for three counts is 108 weeks (2 years and 1 month) in a juvenile facility.
“In the prosecution we also need to consider the rights of others, any other kids who could be subject to future violations by this person,” Haas said.
Court records say the boy was expelled from school and released to his family until the legal case is resolved.
EastboundAndDown
What the ___ is going on here? The parents need to be looked into too. This is nuts.
JMG
I agree. This child has very serious problems. As for the parents, something isn’t right with them either. Hopefully all of them have received intense therapy since it happened. The little girl also needs help. These horrible acts will most likely scar her for life. Prayers for all concerned. Pastor JMG
It's her body
You all are over reacting…this was an act of love.
Me
Your sick
Melissa
A 7 year old is NOT ready for sexually activity. I’m speaking of not only physically , but mentally. Their hippocampus has not developed fully for them to make rational decisions, like fully consenting to sex. That goes for the 13 year old as well. His brain hasn’t fully matured yet either; he was reacting to his hormones. There are probably some other things going on as well.
In this case, she didn’t consent. It was rape!
Terry Watts
Where in the hell was the bus driver ?? this boy is seriously ill and needs to be put away before he does this again !! UGH !!
Tiberius Kirk
Okay, I’ll give you one guess. Which ethnic group do you think this little animal belongs to?
James
There’s only one ethnic group in port Townsend and the first letter is w.
txsnowman
West saharan?
KILLERTIP
This is so typical of people these days. Get the whole facts before laying judgement. I sure hope if anything happens to you someone out there us not so critically without knowing all the facts first. Anyways who appointed you as judge, jury, exacoutioner.
Bob Chamberlin
13 or not, he should get the death penalty. all rapists should at any age. Our Society has become to relaxed and that has allowed it to be an easy choice to break laws.
