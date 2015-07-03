× Boy, 13, charged with raping 7-year-old girl on school bus

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Officials say a 13-year-old boy attacked a 7-year-old girl on a Chimacum school bus and has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that the Chimacum Middle School student is scheduled for his first juvenile court appearance on July 15.

Court records say the boy and girl rode the bus together from September 2014 until the end of February. The alleged assault was reported after the girl told her aunt, who serves as her guardian, about it and the aunt took the girl to a doctor.

No attorney had been appointed or hired for the boy as of Thursday.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas told the paper that the maximum sentence for three counts is 108 weeks (2 years and 1 month) in a juvenile facility.

“In the prosecution we also need to consider the rights of others, any other kids who could be subject to future violations by this person,” Haas said.

Court records say the boy was expelled from school and released to his family until the legal case is resolved.