11-year-old ends relationship with ultimate break-up burn, tweet goes viral

A screenshot of the breakup text to end all breakup texts has gone viral.
The screenshot purportedly shows what an 11-year-old texted her boyfriend after finding out her boyfriend, Joey, went to the park with Natalie.
Madi Nickens tweeted out screenshots of her sister’s conversation where the girl called out Joey for cheating. The 11-year-old apparently gave him two chances already, and wrote, “Don’t talk to me in middle school. I didn’t even love you.”
Joey mentioned the one time she bought him Starbucks, and said she clearly loved him a little. She replied with, “Ding ding ding oh what was that? oh yeah the elevator cause you're not on my level. I won this fight. Were over forreal this time.”
The tweet has been retweeted over 10,000 times and favorited over 16,000 times in less than 48 hours.
14 comments
JCG
A breakup between 11 year olds is news now?
Justin Thyme
That’s what I thought too. The fact that it even went viral says something about Americans.
TNOSR
And yet you both read it and took time to comment on it… DOH!!! [head slap]
Brooklyn
The saddest part about this story is the spelling…ding, ding, ding.
nick
Why is this on the news…. Get this off the news please.
David Veyhle
People create this kind of stuff just to get it on the news…this was probably created by their parents!
Jack
In case you haven’t already realized it. America is on it’s final downward slide. Without MAJOR and drastic changes, this country and all it’s talk of freedom and happiness is in it’s final days/years. The decline continues and it starts at the top and the fact that the people are content to continue to bend over for those that want to subjugate and enslave them. Good luck MeriKANS lol you’re gonna need it. Now… go on out and celebrate your “independence” and especially all your “FreeDumb” dumbos.
sphincterorleaveher
“don’t talk to me in middle school.”
If you are in middle school, you most definitely don’t say “in middle school.”
Dumb story is dumb.
Sgt Apone
They are 11. 5th grade. Middle school is 6th grade. It is summer. They are not in school. She is saying “don’t talk to me when we get to middle school.”
Dumb comment is dumb.
tootietuttle
gee…msnbc, as crappy as they are covered a prince in Saudi arabia giving away 32Billion to charities and Fox 13 is preoccupied with 11 year olds texting….ding, ding, ding…oh maybe fox 13 isn’t on the right level…
Tina
I want to know why an 11year has a boyfriend to begin with, that is not okay. This is not news it just went viral like everything else does that’s not news. At 11years old I was not interested in boys that way they had cooties,
Tiffany lynn
Maybe when you were 11. But that must have been a long, long while ago.
Bill
Notice it’s always the girl breaking up with a boy tweets/videos that go viral.
