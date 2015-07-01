Q13 FOX & JOEtv: Official home of your champion Seattle Sounders FC

11-year-old ends relationship with ultimate break-up burn, tweet goes viral

Posted 3:11 PM, July 1, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A screenshot of the breakup text to end all breakup texts has gone viral.

The screenshot purportedly shows what an 11-year-old texted her boyfriend after finding out her boyfriend, Joey, went to the park with Natalie.

(Credit: Madi Nickens)

(Credit: Madi Nickens)

Madi Nickens tweeted out screenshots of her sister’s conversation where the girl called out Joey for cheating. The 11-year-old apparently gave him two chances already, and wrote, “Don’t talk to me in middle school. I didn’t even love you.”

Joey mentioned the one time she bought him Starbucks, and said she clearly loved him a little. She replied with, “Ding ding ding oh what was that? oh yeah the elevator cause you're not on my level. I won this fight. Were over forreal this time.”

The tweet has been retweeted over 10,000 times and favorited over 16,000 times in less than 48 hours.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

14 comments

  • Jack

    In case you haven’t already realized it. America is on it’s final downward slide. Without MAJOR and drastic changes, this country and all it’s talk of freedom and happiness is in it’s final days/years. The decline continues and it starts at the top and the fact that the people are content to continue to bend over for those that want to subjugate and enslave them. Good luck MeriKANS lol you’re gonna need it. Now… go on out and celebrate your “independence” and especially all your “FreeDumb” dumbos.

    Reply
  • sphincterorleaveher

    “don’t talk to me in middle school.”

    If you are in middle school, you most definitely don’t say “in middle school.”

    Dumb story is dumb.

    Reply
    • Sgt Apone

      They are 11. 5th grade. Middle school is 6th grade. It is summer. They are not in school. She is saying “don’t talk to me when we get to middle school.”

      Dumb comment is dumb.

      Reply
  • tootietuttle

    gee…msnbc, as crappy as they are covered a prince in Saudi arabia giving away 32Billion to charities and Fox 13 is preoccupied with 11 year olds texting….ding, ding, ding…oh maybe fox 13 isn’t on the right level…

    Reply
  • Tina

    I want to know why an 11year has a boyfriend to begin with, that is not okay. This is not news it just went viral like everything else does that’s not news. At 11years old I was not interested in boys that way they had cooties,

    Reply
  • elizabeth_taylor

    Hello, my name is Elizabeth, i was going through an article and found out about a man called Dr Bomoh. i have been suffering from breakup issues with different guys. i had to contact the spell caster. Steve was on the verge of leaving me for another woman. but i stayed positive and believe i could have him back and make him stay. lo and behold Dr Bomoh helped me. Steve and i are getting married soon. Dr Bomoh is such a nice man, he also helped me stop my cardiac arrest problem. Thanks to him and thanks to God for the gift given to him. If you have any problem whatsoever, contact him on this email: godbomohspirit@gmail.com

    Contact him for the following and see the great work of Dr Bomoh:
    (1)If you want your ex back.
    {2}If you want to be very successful
    (3)If you are searching for a job
    (4)You want to be promoted in your office.
    (5)You want women/men to run after you.
    (6)If you want a child.
    (7)You want to be rich.
    (8)you want to get Marriage Spells
    (9)Remove Sickness from your body Spells
    (10)Business spell
    (11)Lottery winning numbers
    (12)Bring Back Lost Love
    and many more…….

    Reply