Apparent drowning: Body of man recovered from Snoqualmie River near Duvall
DUVALL, Wash. — The body of a man in his 30s was recovered from the Snoqualmie River Monday night, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.
A spokesman said the man was swimming with his friends when he went under just after 8 p.m. Monday. His body was recovered just after 8:30 p.m.
2 comments
