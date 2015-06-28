Jamal Crawford announces NBA players attending Seattle Pro-Am kickoff July 10

The Seattle Pro-Am is once again bringing a host of NBA players to the Seattle area, and it is kicking off another season on Friday July 10 at a special location: KeyArena.
While the rest of the Seattle Pro-Am schedule will take place at Seattle-Pacific University, it is teaming up with the Seattle Storm for a very special doubleheader. The Storm will face Phoenix at 7pm, and the Seattle-Pro Am will start at 10pm. Tickets are good for both games, and they're available at stormbasketball.com.
Local NBA Star Jamal Crawford joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on Sunday night, and made the exclusive announcement of the first group of NBA players who will take part in the Seattle Pro-Am kickoff event at KeyArena on July 10. Video above.
1 Comment
ANN ATUN
The National Basketball Association is the predominant men’s professional basketball league in North America, and is widely considered to be the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world. Aaron Jamal Crawford (born March 20, 1980) is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Crawford played his high school basketball for Rainier Beach High School, a basketball powerhouse in Seattle, before committing to play for the University of Michigan. Crawford was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded on draft day to the Chicago Bulls. In his career, he has also played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2010, 2014 and 2016, becoming the first three-time winner of the award in NBA history. He currently holds the record for most career four-point plays made with 48 (53 when counting the playoffs). For more sports info you can also check this site.. squash washington dc