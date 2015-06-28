Jamal Crawford announces NBA players attending Seattle Pro-Am kickoff July 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Pro-Am is once again bringing a host of NBA players to the Seattle area, and it is kicking off another season on Friday July 10 at a special location: KeyArena.

While the rest of the Seattle Pro-Am schedule will take place at Seattle-Pacific University, it is teaming up with the Seattle Storm for a very special doubleheader. The Storm will face Phoenix at 7pm, and the Seattle-Pro Am will start at 10pm. Tickets are good for both games, and they're available at stormbasketball.com.

Local NBA Star Jamal Crawford joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on Sunday night, and made the exclusive announcement of the first group of NBA players who will take part in the Seattle Pro-Am kickoff event at KeyArena on July 10. Video above.