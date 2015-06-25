Olympia police officer saves abused kitten thrown into street

OLYMPIA — A quick-thinking police officer saved a small kitten Thursday morning after it was thrown into the streets by some “insensitive” young men, the Olympia Police Department said.

The police department Instagrammed a photo of the officer, and the description of how the officer saved the kitten.

The kitten was transported to Animal Services in Olympia.

Anyone who has more information on the people who threw the kitten into the road is encouraged to call 911.