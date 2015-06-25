Olympia police officer saves abused kitten thrown into street

OLYMPIA — A quick-thinking police officer saved a small kitten Thursday morning after it was thrown into the streets by some “insensitive” young men, the Olympia Police Department said.
The police department Instagrammed a photo of the officer, and the description of how the officer saved the kitten.
The kitten was transported to Animal Services in Olympia.
Anyone who has more information on the people who threw the kitten into the road is encouraged to call 911.
7 comments
hellomurica
Good job on that officer. Why in the hell do people abuse animals like this? That poor little kitty probably only wanted to be petted and curl up to someone for some purring. I hate people that are mean to animals and children.
The Decider
I sure hope they catch those responsible for this. Studies have shown people who abuse, torture, and or kill animals at younger ages are more likely to grow up and be dysfunctional in society. Obviously I don’t know where the kitten came from, but don’t give pets away for free or really cheap. You just don’t know what someone’s going to do. Like the farm hoarder guy. And the guy from olympia who was starving and killing animals he said he got for free off of Craigslist. And he claimed he was eating them.
Cheryl
Kitten looks like a snowshoe ragdoll siamese. So cute. Thank you officer, you are a good guy. If you do not keep the kitten lots of people would love it and give a good home. Hope the jerks are caught and given time in the pen for it. Decider I heard that one too and made me sick and very mad.
sdeneen2001
Kitty has a good grip there with its sharp little claws! Thx officer Hazen!
Mariyah
I want to adopt that kitten!! Any info?
jordon
