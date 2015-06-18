Did city officials use boulders to remove homeless in Tacoma?

TACOMA -- The city of Tacoma is taking heat for the way it cracked down on loitering and crime near the downtown library.
It cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to place boulders along a single strip of grass to discourage people from gathering.
But now the outrage may force the city to change gears.
"Your first reaction is if this is the answer, it was a pretty bad question to begin with," said Tacoma resident Scott Goddard.
City officials said it was trying to find a way to address years of complaints about lewd behavior and drug activity along Earnest S Brazill Street and Tacoma Avenue South. The strip of grass sits directly across the street from the downtown library.
"They're just tired of us," said former homeless woman Cathleen. "They plugged up this area so no more homeless can lay down there."
Only six homeless shelters in Tacoma provide beds but hundreds of people are turned away every day due to lack of space.
The city is trying to eliminate as many homeless encampments across town. Once each location is cleared and cleaned, homeless people usually end up back on the street.
"There is no hiding place out there," said Cathleen. "There is nothing for anyone that's homeless on foot."
Trees and shrubs were originally planned along with the boulders at first, but officials must wait until autumn to install landscaping. For now the boulders will stay but plans are to reduce the number of boulders later.
The use of objects to discourage loitering is called 'site hardening,' and when it's done successfully officials said it should not be easily noticeable.
Tacoma officials plan to not be so obvious next time.
10 comments
Kit
Most cities have a segment of the population that are alcoholic drunks, drug users and bums. Seattle wastes millions every year to try and solve the issue, but the bums keep multiplying. Some people just don’t fit-in and they are good at living the non-productive life. The bums enjoy being out of it. Don’t give them spare change for more booze.
dg54321
I’m fine with it. If you love the bums and drug addicts so bad, move to Seattle. They surely don’t stop them from their illegal activities up there.
Min
Hey homeless people maybe have a little respect for the fact that you are in fact sharing a public space. I think you’d find cities and people more accommodating if you didn’t leave your shit everywhere. Most of you are messy, inconsiderate…*wait for it* bums!! There are plenty of places for you to dump trash. Collect it in your shopping carts along with the rest of the random junk you don’t need and clean up your space. Maybe don’t leave it for the rest of us.
Brad
i don’t care. Liberals love to try to solve the homeless problem, but they cause it to multiply by enabling them. Liberals are so weak and that’s why they can’t solve anything.
It's her body
Thank you Tacoma! Keep this city clean and safe
Wallus
So what if the city used the boulders for that purpose? Build shelters that are safe but stop making the homeless into pets of the liberals to chest beat their agenda. They are not better or worse than any one else. Homelessness occurs for a multitude of causes and ranges from short term to chronic. Its also the underside of the drug culture. But stop making them pets and thinking they should be allowed to do anything they please anywhere at anytime.
John doe
Lol love it. Push the drug addicts /drunks out. They will leave the are if you stop feeding them or giving them money for crack. I wish seattle would do the sam thing. I love rock gardens
GarryNMarrufo
jed
Well…when you feed stray cats….
Patty
I’m tired of dealing with the homeless. While I can’t speak for all, I have spoken to many homeless individuals in Tacoma/Lakewood and all I have spoken to are living outside by choice. They do not want to conform to the laws/rules and prefer to be on their own. I’m very ok with this attitude but then LEAVE ME ALONE! Do not ask me for money, cigarettes, food or drugs. Get a job like and work for what you want just like I do. Do not ask others to support your lifestyle. Live your lifestyle, but don’t bitch about it because YOU created it.