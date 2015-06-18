Did city officials use boulders to remove homeless in Tacoma?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- The city of Tacoma is taking heat for the way it cracked down on loitering and crime near the downtown library.

It cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to place boulders along a single strip of grass to discourage people from gathering.

But now the outrage may force the city to change gears.

"Your first reaction is if this is the answer, it was a pretty bad question to begin with," said Tacoma resident Scott Goddard.

City officials said it was trying to find a way to address years of complaints about lewd behavior and drug activity along Earnest S Brazill Street and Tacoma Avenue South. The strip of grass sits directly across the street from the downtown library.

"They're just tired of us," said former homeless woman Cathleen. "They plugged up this area so no more homeless can lay down there."

Only six homeless shelters in Tacoma provide beds but hundreds of people are turned away every day due to lack of space.

The city is trying to eliminate as many homeless encampments across town. Once each location is cleared and cleaned, homeless people usually end up back on the street.

"There is no hiding place out there," said Cathleen. "There is nothing for anyone that's homeless on foot."

Trees and shrubs were originally planned along with the boulders at first, but officials must wait until autumn to install landscaping. For now the boulders will stay but plans are to reduce the number of boulders later.

The use of objects to discourage loitering is called 'site hardening,' and when it's done successfully officials said it should not be easily noticeable.

Tacoma officials plan to not be so obvious next time.