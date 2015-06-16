Man charged after killing family dog that attacked his 4-year-old daughter

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who allegedly shot and killed his dog after it attacked his 4-year-old daughter Saturday afternoon is facing several charges, KPHO reports.
According to court paperwork, 32-year-old Nevaldo “Chris” Alexander Ford told police that his dog, Toven, was playing outside and his daughter was swimming at their home near Seventh and Southern avenues when he heard screaming.
He said he went outside and saw the dog biting his daughter, so he kicked the dog and slammed him into the ground.
“I had to lift him up over my head, and then I had the strength to slam him down,” Ford told reporter Erika Flores. “Turned around and grabbed my kid before he could recover.”
Ford then retrieved a 7.62mm bolt-action rifle from inside the house.
“When I looked out … he had that hunched back look like, ‘Come out here.’ I am coming out here, alright,” Ford said.
Toven ran into his kennel, where Ford allegedly shot and killed him. Police said they found four bullet holes in the kennel, which was about 8 to 10 feet from a neighboring home.
The dog was shot at least twice, police said.
“He went from a happy bear to a raging beast, and it was no way of knowing when it would switch,” Ford said.
According to court documents, Ford is not allowed to own a firearm because he is a convicted felon.
The child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with injuries to her head and face, including a puncture to her skull. According to court documents, the injuries required several stitches and will cause permanent disfigurement.
A family member told police that she had encouraged Ford to get rid of Toven because the dog had been aggressive toward kids and had already attacked several other times. She said the dog had killed other dogs.
“Another dog attacked him and he lashed out,” Ford explained.
Ford’s next door neighbor, Sabino Coronado, said he never observed Toven being aggressive.
“Not aggressive at all,” Coronado said. “He came up to us, sniffed us, and then (Ford) called him and went and put him in the kennel.”
Ford told police he usually kept Toven in the kennel while kids were playing outside but that the dog may have somehow gotten out that day.
“I don’t know if I’m still giving him excuses, but he deserved it,” Ford said. “I mean, you attach to my face and I’m probably going to something to do something to you pretty nasty, too.”
He was arrested on one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and one felony count each of endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, assault by a vicious animal at large, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
14 comments
hikerhelper
Charges sound a bit overblown. He was rightly concerned for his young daughter. I love dogs, but if one viciously attacked my kid, I would bypass the gentlemanly demeanor of Mr. Nice Citizen and neutralize the offending little puppy dog at any cost. Close range w/ ltd cal rifle in dog house = not much chance of extended damage. The felon thing is another matter he’ll have a more difficult time explaining. That being said, the body slam and a quick toss in a locked pen may have been sufficient. Could have dealt with dog after assuring daughter’s well-being. It’s easy to be an armchair judge in these kinds of situations.
No One in Particular
I would have done the same exact thing.
It's her body
Tard+2…dummies
Lindern
The only thing he should be guilty of, is having a weapon as a convicted felon. But………it was fortunate he did have it so he could protect his daughter. Their charges are overkill in this case. The dog needed to be put down. I love dogs, but I’m sorry, if one attacks my child or grandchild, they come before the dog does.
Jay L
Felon with a gun is automatic 5 years. No good time accredited.
Barbara Norton
A
Barbara Norton
The felon with a gun charge is the only one that is reasonable here, and even then, it could be old/unrelated felony. You would not believe what qualifies as a “felony”. The label is not always exactly fair or necessary. I love dogs too, but this was a vicious attack. He was doing all the right things, it sounds like. Sad when a cop can kill your family dog, locked in your back yard, and gets charged with nothing. A dad can’t save his child?
AnnaKDennis
Frosted Flake
If you are saying Mr. Ford should have ‘had the dog put down’, you may be right. But I am not upset with him. I do not believe Mr. Ford should get in trouble over this.
Michelle
“A family member told police that she had encouraged Ford to get rid of Toven because the dog had been aggressive toward kids and had already attacked several other times. She said the dog had killed other dogs”
He knew the dog was a problem – which stemmed from him being an irresponsible dog owner! So I don’t believe the charges are excessive. He is 100% responsible for the injuries to his daughter and the demise of the dog – both of which could have been avoided.
Chiapetto
So the dog had a history of attacking and being aggressive. This guy SHOULD have put that dog down a long time ago, apparently. He shouldn’t have had that dog to begin with, and I can guess what the breed, or mix, was. He’s a felon in possession of a firearm. That dog was just another dangerous weapon or this limp-d!*ked moron to try to compensate with….. And now his daughter is permanently disfigured as a result of his need to parade around his four-legged “manhood.”
Luis
White person does the exact same thing he’s considered a hero .Even if he had a criminal record he still save a child’s life ,but since he’s black let’s presses charges on him .Animal endangerment what a joke
Glen
I would have done EXACTLY the same thing, no questions asked.
Bad-People
Back in the day is a dog bit a child you were EXPECTED to take the dog out and shoot it. Maybe should have tried getting it out of the neighborhood though.