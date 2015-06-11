14-year-old girl attacked by stranger in Portland park, dog chases him off

Portland, OR — Portland Police Bureau officers are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a home on the 6700 block of Southwest Capitol Hill Road. The teen told officers she had been walking her dog at the Frisbee golf area next to Greater Portland Bible Church around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The teen said a stranger pushed her down from behind, and held her to the ground. The teen’s dog then bit the suspect, and the suspect got off the girl and ran away.

The girl was not seriously injured, but did need medical attention.

Officers and K-9 units searched the area and the nearby Stephens Creek Natural Area, but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

People living in the area who say it’s a calm and quiet neighborhood and that this attack is disturbing.

“A little weird actually. I mean it’s right back there behind our house. It’s kind of strange that there’s some guy who thinks he could get away with that,” said Tyler Thayer, who lives in the Hillsdale neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, wearing baggy blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. The teen also said he smelled “like pot.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call 503-823-3333. Anyone with other related information should call 503-823-0400.

