Women get into brawl inside Indiana Walmart, 6-year-old throws punches

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Indiana are investigating after video of a disturbing fight turned up online.

Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing. Viewer discretion advised

Officers say the fight happened at the Beech Grove, Ind., Walmart on Thursday. The two women exchanged words and then things quickly escalated.

A 6-year-old boy is shown in the video getting involved in the fight, throwing kicks and punches. At one point, the boy hit one of the women with a shampoo bottle.

The brawl lasts nearly five minutes. Walmart security is not shown in the video.

Beech Grove Police are exploring whether to file charges. Officers told WXIN they question the boy’s home environment and are considering whether to involve the Department of Child Services in their investigation.

