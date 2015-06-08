Women get into brawl inside Indiana Walmart, 6-year-old throws punches

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Indiana are investigating after video of a disturbing fight turned up online.
Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing. Viewer discretion advised
Officers say the fight happened at the Beech Grove, Ind., Walmart on Thursday. The two women exchanged words and then things quickly escalated.
A 6-year-old boy is shown in the video getting involved in the fight, throwing kicks and punches. At one point, the boy hit one of the women with a shampoo bottle.
The brawl lasts nearly five minutes. Walmart security is not shown in the video.
Beech Grove Police are exploring whether to file charges. Officers told WXIN they question the boy’s home environment and are considering whether to involve the Department of Child Services in their investigation.
Pat Ayers
No offense but while you are posting this you are not telling us about the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation related to retired first responders being allowed to withdraw from retirement without penalty and body cameras for police are not being promoted on your page. Sensationalism is not journalism.
Toni
Totally, white trash! Com on, this kid need some discipline!! What’s she using a motorized, chair? She bolted right out of it, into a fight! Leave it to people who really need it! Lazy!!❗ This is so unecessary & embarrassing! Good Lord, what happened to good behaviour & good parenting! I hope CPS gets involved. These kind of children, grow up to be criminals & bullies!
Goeasy0
Interesting that one woman was riding in a cart for the disabled, but she didn’t hesitate starting the fighting.
Toni
That’s what I thought!!
Bick
Wow. Disgusting white trash. How are animals like this allowed to reproduce? Sterilize them for the sake of us all.
Amanda
Amen to that.
Arshad Sherif, M.A., M.Ed.
wowjustwow
wow, and my comment gets censored.
RagginMAMA
W the actual F… Get this shit off of here…
shellie cooper
You are one sick Mother Fer, what is wrong with you that your mind would go there! People like you need to be locked away to protect others, what is wrong with your mind to even think let alone say these horrible, horrible things, You are a predator and a danger to our world and need to go away. You are WHITE TRASH!
shellie cooper
If I knew where to find you, I would send my Posse to put you out of your misery and to protect anyone you might make your victim. You are scum of the Earth and don’t deserve to live, its seems you will hurt anyone women, child, doesn’t matter to you, you are truly the Devil himself!
Amanda
Are you freakin’ serious, bud? Wow…
Bobby
The fact your post is still here three days later, one can only conclude that Q13News not only approves of your post but also endorses everything you wrote. This is so sad.
Toni
Arshad, what is your bag?? You sound like a pedifile & a major pervert!! Someone, should keep tabs on you, I would!❗❗ Go post your freaky, nasty comments on a porn site!! Weirdo! Stay away from CHILDREN!! UNBELIEVABLE! PERV😈. Go away..
CLIFF BARTZ
WHITE TRASH
Johhn
Involve CPS? YES PLEASE.
Tatianna
How Could CPS not be called to investigate? If a couple did this in front of their child, the child would be taken away, let alone involving the child in the violence. If that child stays in that environment, it won’t be long before he’s violent with anyone and everyone (if he’s isn’t already… which he appears to be). Imagine when he’s a full grown adult… He needs serious help and counseling.
NWNative
What trash.
Watcher
The little boy needs an old fashioned whuppin. To much like his mother I guess.
David Fiscus
As disgusting as these sows were, the gutless cowards that just sat around watching are just as vile. What a bunch of chicken-crap losers for not stepping up and doing the right thing.