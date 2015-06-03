× Check one off ‘bucket list’: 91-year-old man backs SUV through garage door … on purpose

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who says he always wanted to know what it is like to smash through a garage door now knows the feeling.

Ninety-one-year-old Walter Thomas of Woodstock was able to slam an SUV through a garage door with his family’s help.

[Note: This earlier video incorrectly reported his age as 90; he is 91, according to the AP.]

The garage was slated to be torn down, so Thomas' action was of no consequence. The SUV was donated. It was then up to Thomas to back it through the garage door and check that activity off his bucket list.

Thomas described what he did this way: "I hit the gas, squealed the tires and bang — we went through the door."

Thomas says he doesn't know what he could do to top that.