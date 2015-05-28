Mother, father pushing stroller hit by car on Seattle sidewalk, witness says

SEATTLE — Police say a man was hurt when an SUV crashed into him Thursday afternoon on a downtown Seattle sidewalk.

Eyewitnesses at the scene near Madison Street and Western Avenue say the SUV was backing up onto the sidewalk when it smashed into a gray Mazda.

The witness said a woman and child were knocked over and the father was briefly pinned underneath the vehicle until the driver pulled forward.

Officials said the man in his 30s suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The mother and child were not injured.

The driver told Q13 FOX News his foot got stuck under the pedals.

Southbound lanes reopened at Madison/Western following collision. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 28, 2015

Stay with Q13 FOX for updates on this developing story.

47.604220 -122.337340