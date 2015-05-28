Mother, father pushing stroller hit by car on Seattle sidewalk, witness says

SEATTLE — Police say a man was hurt when an SUV crashed into him Thursday afternoon on a downtown Seattle sidewalk.
Eyewitnesses at the scene near Madison Street and Western Avenue say the SUV was backing up onto the sidewalk when it smashed into a gray Mazda.
The witness said a woman and child were knocked over and the father was briefly pinned underneath the vehicle until the driver pulled forward.
Officials said the man in his 30s suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The mother and child were not injured.
The driver told Q13 FOX News his foot got stuck under the pedals.
Stay with Q13 FOX for updates on this developing story.
47.604220 -122.337340
4 comments
The World is Ending
Foot stuck under the pedals, like I believe that, he was texting.
NinaFWhitake
my friend’s mom makes $60 every hour on the laptop . She has been out of a job for eight months but last month her check was $15316 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Learn Moremy friend’s mom makes $60 every hour on the laptop . She has been out of a job for eight months but last month her check was $15316 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Learn More>>>>>>>> Read More
Deanna C. Farley
the cases of stroller hitting is increasing day by day. this needs a serious treatment.
Martin
These fatal accidents need to be controlled for safe society.