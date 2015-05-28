How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Mother, father pushing stroller hit by car on Seattle sidewalk, witness says

Posted 3:12 PM, May 28, 2015, by , Updated at 04:06PM, May 28, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Q13 FOX photo

Q13 FOX photo

SEATTLE — Police say a man was hurt when an SUV crashed into him Thursday afternoon on a downtown Seattle sidewalk.

Eyewitnesses at the scene near Madison Street and Western Avenue say the SUV was backing up onto the sidewalk when it smashed into a gray Mazda.

The witness said a woman and child were knocked over and the father was briefly pinned underneath the vehicle until the driver pulled forward.

Officials said the man in his 30s suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The mother and child were not injured.

The driver told Q13 FOX News his foot got stuck under the pedals.

Madison Street & Western Avenue, Seattle, WA

4 comments