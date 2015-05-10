Courage, sacrifice, heroism: Q13 FOX is honoring local Vietnam War veterans

Q13 FOX recently honored Vietnam War veterans, with new stories of an individual Northwest veteran’s courage, sacrifice and heroism.

We’d also like to invite you to share a photo of the veteran in your life.

Upload the photo below and tell us who it is, when they served and a sentence or two about their service.

We’ll be adding your photos to this gallery throughout the week so be sure to check back and share it with your friends!

View our tributes to local veterans

John King: Seattle’s John King says he struggled with why he survived while friends did not

Bruce Crandall: Medal of Honor Recipient, Olympia native passes on lessons of war to the next generation

Joe Crecca: Local POW shares survival stories

Mel Sheldon: Local Vietnam veteran recounts story of survival, sacrifice and a nation conflicted by war

Greg Wood: Local veteran's search for lost friend takes him back to Vietnam decades after war (VIDEO)

