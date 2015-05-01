Man carrying rifle near May Day march location: ‘These people have a right to free speech’

Photo Gallery
SEATTLE — A man carrying a rifle over his shoulder near the site of a planned anti-capitalist march in Seattle was raising some concerns among bystanders.
But the man, Shane Butts of Puyallup, told Q13 FOX News he was there at Seattle Central Community College to ‘ensure people’s rights get respected.’
“These people have a right to free speech,” Butts told Q13’s David Rose.
When asked Butts said the rifle was not completely loaded.
“There are rounds in the magazine, but not in the chamber,” he said.
Some people nearby expressed concern about the rifle, but Butts said that came from ignorance.
"I don't care. They can be afraid," said Butts. "No one is going to get hurt."
Butts said he had not been approached by law enforcement and he was completely within his right to carry the rifle as he was.
"There is no reason to stop me and detain me."
Wallus
“There is no reason to stop or detain me.” Sure, as long as you don’t set foot on a school campus. But you know, if I don’t actually know someone carrying a gun around I have a right to be a little concerned.
TheWanderingJew
Actually, you do not have a “right to be concerned.”
You have a right to understand that you are in violation of his rights just by questioning his carrying of the rifle…
Imagine if I claimed I had a right to be concerned just because you breathe, live, drive a car, eat food, or any other thing you do on a daily basis…That’s what you are doing to him…The Constitution of the United States guarantees him the right to keep and bear arms, and the Constitution of the great state of Washington guarantees him the right to open carry of firearms, just as both documents guarantee you the things listed above with which I could be “concerned”…
“Sure, as long as you don’t set foot on a school campus” – kind of like you driving your car, knowing it’s all good as long as you don’t drink any alcohol?…Please, stop being nit-picky and understand this guy knew his rights and exercised them better than you do…
It seems to be a retreaded comment, but it actually fits very well here…It’s not the gun that kills people, it’s the person…You saw the actual proof of that last night…No one was harmed by that rifle, but people sure were harmed by other types of non-assault/firearm weapons…You are choosing to be “concerned” about the wrong person out there…
JLR
Please, that is just ridiculous. Anyone can think and feel what ever they want and it is not a violation of anyone’s rights to do so. In this day and age it is extremely rare to EVER see a citizen walking around a major city with a rifle over their shoulder and when it is seen, it is often carried by some nut job that it preparing to shoot up a mall, restaurant or school. So, I feel it is absolutely reasonable to be concerned.
Brian
actually you are wrong that “in most cases it is a nut job that is preparing to shoot up a mall, restaurant or school” most legally carried firearms are done so for protection only and mass shooting hysteria brought on by liberals and the media are rare. you are more likley to be killed by a texting driver than in a mass shooting. If people were allowed to carry firearms in places that are”gun free zones” which is where most mass shootings happen because the shooter knows he will have no one firing back and he can do most damage. Criminals dont follow laws just like terrorists dont care…
JLR
Nice attempt to spin your thick headed agenda by incorrectly quoting what I said and ignoring the obvious. Sad.
Brad F
What is extremely rare is openly carried guns (pistols or rifles) being used in the commission of a crime including shooting up a mall, restaurant or school. You do have a right be concerned about things, even irrational concerns. But those concerns don’t negate other’s constitutional rights.
pinbalwyz
It’s a measure of how limpid city culture has become, and the erosion of fundamental liberties there, that one cannot open carry without creating a stir. I attended an organized display of open carry firearms on the State Capitol Campus in Olympia, and felt safer there in the presence of those bearing them than in any other quarter of that town. This shouldn’t even have been newsworthy. The fact the press thought it was is sad indeed.
amicuscuria.com/wordpress
Devin H.
You can be afraid all you want, but in the end it’s legal to open carry, don’t like it? Get out of my state!
AmericanPatriot
Thewanderingjew:
You are wrong, people have the freedom of speech to be concerned about whatever they please. I am a firearms advocate but you are being an asshole and making the rest of us look bad. It is not guaranteed in the Washington Constitution to open carry, we have no laws on it therefore it is legal under British tradition. We have signs everywhere saying “Don’t drink and drive”. By your logic it would be okay for signs and commercials saying “Don’t kill people with your guns”.
eric1972sea
The Capitol Hill community doesn’t support openly carrying a rifle he should take his ass to Texas!
Think about it i dare you
So its ok to stand up for one right but not the others lol hypocrite ! you make me sick you half american you the kind of american that is turning this world into crap please stand up for all your rights not just the ones that are convenient you look stupid!
Jim Z
I understand he has the right to carry his rifle, but I too have the right to not get shot in the ass while walking down the street. According to Washington State law you have the right to open carry unless it is causing a disturbance you are then committing a misdemeanor. Disturbing the peace, can get yous cited and your weapon taken away from you. Furthermore I have a concealed carry permit and the minute I see this guy actually touch the rifle I’m drawing on him and detaining him until police arrive. This guy may think its cute, but he has to understand that people like me are not going to wait or find out the hard way what your intentions are.
Kris Lindsay
So you support the right to protest, but the right to open carry? Threatening to draw on someone simply for exercising his rights could get you shot by police for pointing a firearm at someone. Unless he were to actually
shoulder the rifle, you are out of line!
torrence king
As far as I know, the only time you should open carry is when you are in a war zone. And as I recollect, there is no war going on In the United States. If you want to play soldier, join one of the armed forces, go to Iraq or Afghanistan. Other than that , put it away before somebody gets hurt; namely yourselves. Also, I know my Constitutional rights. I don’t need to carry around a weapon to prove anything. I have been on this earth almost 50 years and I don’t need to start carrying around anything. Sincerely, Retired soldier.( 2 tours to Iraq).
Brad F
While I personally wouldn’t carry a rifle in a city, especially under these circumstances, according to the US and Washington State Constitutions he is within his rights to do so. Merely touching his rifle is also legal. To make the statement that “Furthermore I have a concealed carry permit and the minute I see this guy actually touch the rifle I’m drawing on him and detaining him until police arrive.”? Now that is scary… To pull your concealed pistol and “draw down on him” for merely touching his weapon would certainly cause me alarm and would definitely be illegal under state law and calls into question your judgement..
Michelle
Agreed!!!! This guy sounds mentally unstable
NWGlocker
Well said, Brad. My first guess is that Jim Z is a CPL poseur. Either that or he really should be training more, especially about legal matters. Or not have a gun.
Michelle
That is one of the most absurd statements I have read, you need to turn in your open carry license because you are a brainwashed slave, your ignorance of reality of the real world makes you way more dangerous then this guy, I would be 100% more concerned about you having any type of gun and you say you would hold your gun on him intill the “cops” come, your going to hold your gun on a person with a riffle? See something say something, I am sure you are familiar with that concept, your probably one of those people who spies on their neighbors and turns them in for no reason, just like what your talking about with this guy, he has at least AS much (more in my opinion) then you do to carry a gun, you are one sad person!
Mat H Physics
And if I were to witness such a criminal act, on your behalf, I would see to it you were charged w/ felony assault for pointing a firearm at a fellow civilian. I might even take it from you, just to see if you have the balls to fire. In the end, you would be charged w/ a crime for not knowing the STATUES. Laws are observations in physics and math, they have nothing to do w/ the opinions of a group of conceded pricks.
TheWanderingJew
Actually, like the post above, you are violating his rights just by your comments…
You make all the other legal carry people look stupid by your comments…”According to Washington State law” – did you miss the part about a legal ruling on the very part of the law about which you speak?…The courts have clearly stated that simply carrying the firearm openly does not constitute “causing a disturbance” and therefore does not constitute the commission of a misdemeanor, yet your comment is clearly a threat and violation of not only Washington state law, but the threat of illegal use of a firearm to detain anther person (who was not in violation of the law) could constitute kidnapping under federal law…
You sir, are the poster child for the anti-gun establishment…Thanks a lot from all the legal gun owners in this great nation and state…
flongrie
If you think like that Jim Z, you need your carry permit taken. Unless he was pointing it at you or shooting at someone you don’t have a right to “draw down” on anyone. You sure would lose a court battle there.
eric1972sea
I’m a full American you Low life scum
Brad F
It is typical that radicals on both ends of the spectrum presume to speak for all of us… Please speak for yourself.
eric1972sea
Who do you speak for the NRA with blood on your hands?
NWGlocker
Stereotype much?
eric1972sea
Nope just my observation
Mark Siltala
Armed and looking for trouble… Not a good combination.
Brad F
Unlike the some of the “protesters” who destroyed or defaced property, or assaulted our police officers, the gun carrier broke no laws. He did put himself at risk, but that was his decision to make.
Lilith
good for him, protecting the rights of those with different viewpoints than his.
you do away with the 2a, you do away with the 1a.
thank you for your service!
Frank
He is within his rights, but if he chambers the rifle the cops will arrest him.
greg
Frank what planet are you from? there are no laws & never will be about “chambering” anything – ignorance in capitol hill is rampant.
Justin
I live in Capitol hill and as I dont support his direction I fully support open carry. So eric1972sea don’t try to speak for an entire community
dg54321
An unwieldy weapon in a crowd. Pistol with high capacity magazine would be more suited to the situation. Better to be concealed tonight. Best to not go out there at all. Rifle is for defending your home, should it come to that.
RaynearBeer
Great, I support open carry, as an independent who leans left. Personally, I like his reasoning, unfortunately, for his safety, I don’t think is a good idea. Police are already on the edge of their seats with the situation of Seattle’s yearly May Day protest. Open carry any time you Ike for all I care. I just think with the cirumstances and current state of affairs, this may be a dangerous decision and he is endangering his own personal safety. To each his own, he is practicing his rights, as are the North Face wearing anti capitalism protesters… To all, be safe. Our police force probably is just as tired of the current system and don’t deserve bantering or getting bombarded by projectiles. Our government is a mess right now, but it is going to take a revolution and not this kind of stuff. A gun carrying ammendment enforcer and protesters who have no direction or agenda. Get together, all as one, and do something with a common goal or ground to stand upon!
reed60
I applaud you for being left leaning, and not spewing political rhetoric.
Jerry Kramer
You can carry a weapon to protect yourself, but this guy sounds like he wants to be judge, jury and executioner. NUTJOB.
The Decider
Nice haircut, party in the front, business in the back. Hahaha!
contrived media narrative
this clown tried to ‘blend in’ to the protestors with his rifle and ammo but the crowd was having none of it. when asked what he’d do if a shop owner asked him to open fire, Butts said he would. He was a danger to others and appeared to have mental stability issues. he was not part of black lives matter or any of the other groups and was confronted forced out of the march for carrying a loaded weapon to a protest centered on human rights. maybe he’s back in Puyallup by now.
Eddie Garcia
Give me one reason I should believe one word of what you say.
TheWanderingJew
Just an FYI for you…
All lives matter…
pinbalwyz
I’m an independent investigative photo-journalist. I’ve had my share of run-ins with the @narchists who, as often as not, are violent belligerent bullies and thugs. I’ve been mobbed (more than once) by them, robbed by them, and assaulted by them for nothing more than bearing a camera, not a firearm. I’ve covered them extensively in the Olympia area and on occasion, in Seattle and Portland. I’ve witnessed them bringing concealed clubs and large attack dogs to the May Day events in Olympia. In Seattle, they happened upon the strategy of turning their flag bearing poles into weapons by inserting steel bolts in the ends of their staffs. They openly declare war on the State (along w/society and even civilization itself), flaunt laws, describe property destruction as ‘non-violent’, and deliberately try to provoke the police including assaulting them verbally AND physically. They also were video taped assaulting and injuring journalists present for taking their picture. It’s a bit like the pot calling the kettle black to characterize this young man as some kind of ‘threat’ given the typical calculated violence promoted by many of his critics.
amicuscuria.com/wordpress
"peety"
what a sad little man. ” Look at me everybody!”
Brad F
So the gun carrier has less of a right to peacefully demonstrate his cause than the destructive anarchists?
"peety"
It was an anti capitalist march not a special interest group march If he wants more taxpayer money to support his fear, he can organize his own event.
TheWanderingJew
“It was an anti capitalist march not a special interest group march If he wants more taxpayer money to support his fear, he can organize his own event.” – That was an non-permitted event and does that mean the anti-capitalist march actually was supportive of the black-masked anarchists that start the trouble each year?…
We, the people, would have gotten more of the “anti-capitalist” message without the destruction and violence…And if it had been a legal rally (like the ones earlier in the day) then perhaps you would have more of a leg to stand upon with your argument…I say there was no special interest supported by that riot, except doing damage to someone else’s property…
dg54321
LOL typical Petey. “My free speech is important, but others that I disagree with don’t have their right to do the same recognized and I’ll make up some bull to justify my blatant hypocrisy.”
"peety"
the entire damage from the anti capitalist march is less cost to the taxpayer than one scared idiot shooting his gun.
American taxpayers pay roughly $12.8 million every day to cover the costs of gun-related deaths and injuries— and that is a conservative estimate
Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com/gun-violence-costs-america-more-than-229-billion-every-year-2015-4#ixzz3Z5QdfxM5
Brad F
Really? A mother jones story presented as factual evidence?
Fred
He has a perfect right to open carry. I wouldn’t think anything of it seeing him on the street. Whats the news here????
Brad F
Agree
"peety"
the best part was watching the protestors turn on him! He was trolling, looking for attention. sad little boy. I hope he grows up someday
reed60
The best part of the “Demonstration” was watching the “anti-capitalist” wearing name brand clothing, made by child labor is foreign countries, watching “anarchist” demand First Amendment Rights that they do not believe should exist, not seeing the Police shoot people assaulting them with deadly objects and realizing that the protestors are the same people that have habitually voted to have individual rights, freedoms and liberties restricted by the Police and have the revenue that the policies they support need, get collected by an increased police presence, particularly with the lower income portions of society.
Not to mention the burden of law enforcement and cleanup that the tax payers now face.
wombat
“nobody is gonna get hurt”
How exactly do you expect to protect peoples right to free speech while carrying a gun without hurting anyone?
Brad F
Looks like he accomplished what he set out to do. He protected the demonstrators right to free speech and he didn’t injure anyone. Success.
Jerry Kramer
Free speech does NOT include destroying property and injuring police officers. Do that and you can have all the free speech you want with your fellow inmates.
Devin H.
I swear, I’m going to open carry in my city, here in Washington, just to piss you people off, stop being such panzies. It’s my right to open carry, don’t tread on me!
Skip
Of course the public is concerned with the open carry of a rifle. It’s not normal in the city and we are not Iraq. We are not mind readers that can predict what the gun owner’s intentions might be. The public’s suspicion is stronger than what the law states. it looks like someone about to commit a crime. You can argue for days on end, but the image of a violent act, about to happen, is much more prevalent.
Brad F
Of course the public is concerned with the open carry of a rifle? You say that like it is a perfectly “normal” concern. It may be normal in your circle of family, friends and acquaintances. It is not in mine. Why is open carrying a rifle more threatening to you than open carrying a pistol? Maybe its not and this is just the first step in your pan to outlaw all guns. You say “We are not mind readers that can predict what the gun owner’s intentions might be” and “It looks like someone about to commit a crime.” I’d like to point out that the open carrier broke no laws and neither did he threaten, injure or kill anybody.
pinbalwyz
Criminals prefer handguns. Advocates of Constitutional rights prefer rifles because they’re more visible. There were MANY handguns there you didn’t see. But folks obsessed on the rifle. The guy made a statment–a legitimate one. The rifle was largely a prop, but a legal one. Pitchforks may be unusual in the city too. Would you have objected if he’d shown up bearing one? I *do* think they guy was young and naive. I didn’t see him partnered up with any witnesses, a BIG mistake, or recording and videotaping every step/encounter he made. You don’t walk into the lion’s den without a ton of backup (ask any LEO) and plenty of equipment to document events in case of litigation/arrest/confrontation. I learned this the hard way. Do NOT go alone into a sea of fools and bullies/thugs.
amicuscuria.com/wordpress
chris
He does not look like a capitalist. A supporter, perhaps.
htwhyppe
Another gun nut pushing the envelope of patience.
the trooth
why dont we like guys walking around with guns?
because it only takes a second for G.I. Joe here to become this:
Menasha, Wisconsin: Suspect and 11-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Dead in Shooting on Bridge, Police Say
One person was also critically injured in the shooting on the Fox Cities Trestle Trail bridge. The suspect shot and killed himself, and he had “relationship issues,” police said at a news conference.
diamonmask
He wasn’t concerned. He was just being a douche bag. Probably had his hand down his pants. If in a bad guy, set on violence, guess who I’m going to blew away first? Yes, the douche with the rifle. He’s what’s wrong with America. Idiot.
Ruth Ferguson
Those people don’t need or want this man protecting their free with his GUN!!!. He’s loony tunes to believe that.
zon moy
armed thug attempting to intimidate dissenters.
snapple tea
Joe
What a fu(king idiot.
Carl Tornblom
Good For him! I wish I had been there with him. Maybe next time.
JGsea
Butts said he was there, weilding a loaded rifle, to make sure the rights of others to free speech were protected. How was he going to protect those rights in carrying his loaded rifle? By shooting whomever attempted to quash free speech rights? Why does no one in the media question this bizarre logic?