Judge throws out United Airlines lawsuit against 22-year-old who found method for buying cheap tickets
NEW YORK — A Chicago judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by United Airlines against a 22-year-old.
United Airlines and Orbitz had filed a civil lawsuit in November against Aktarer Zaman, a young computer whiz from New York City, who launched a website called Skiplagged.com to help people buy cheap plane tickets.
Chicago Judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District Court of Illinois said the court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case because Zaman didn’t live or do business in that city.
The dismissal "is definitely a victory," Zaman told CNNMoney. "It is pretty amazing...the court just shut them off."
Zaman's Skiplagged.com uses a little-known secret among frequent fliers to help people find cheaper plane tickets.
The basic idea behind Skiplagged is that it takes advantage of something called "hidden city" fares, where it might be cheaper to book a flight with a connection, and then never actually take the second leg of the trip.
For example, if you want to fly from New York to Chicago, it might be cheaper to book a flight from New York to San Francisco with a layover in Chicago, but never go to San Francisco. Hidden-city travelers can't check bags (they would go to San Francisco), and you can only book a one-way ticket.
The site is wildly popular. Last month the site had over 1 million visitors.
United and Orbitz sued Zaman for "unfair competition" and "deceptive behavior," alleging that the site promoted "strictly prohibited" travel. They wanted to recoup $75,000 in lost revenue from Zaman.
Orbitz and Zaman settled their portion of the lawsuit in February, but United kept fighting.
On Friday, United spokeswoman Christen David said "the decision was a ruling on procedural grounds and not on the merits of the case."
The spokesperson did not comment on whether United would continue to pursue legal action.
"We remain troubled that Mr. Zaman continues to openly encourage customers to violate our contract of carriage by purchasing hidden-city tickets," she said.
After CNNMoney profiled Zaman in December, he left his job at a computer software company in New York -- which he declined to name -- and committed all his time to Skiplagged.
Since he makes no money from the website yet, Zaman raised $79,000 on a crowdfunding site to help pay for lawyers to defend him. Zaman supports himself through savings and loans, but says he might turn to investors once the legal dispute is done for good.
Despite the case's dismissal in Chicago, Zaman says he anticipates the airline to come back with another lawsuit in another jurisdiction.
"The cynic in me says this is an uphill battle," says Zaman. "I'm not going to let my guard down."
5 comments
The World is Ending
So if you buy a ticket your their prisinor? I don’t think so you can leave the plane any time it is at a gate.
robert
Airlines don’t like getting beat at their game. I have many times, purchAsed an airline ticket months in advance to arrive and be told the flight is oversold,they say “overbooked”, and I don’t have a seat. This is no accident…if you have 50 seats you sell 50 tickets. Instead they sell 60 seats and hope you don’t show, then they get to keep your money without having to fly you anywhere. You can’t get a refund even though the plane is oversold and full….explain that one to me.
Ryan
Every time this has happened to me, they refunded me 200 dollars to take the next flight. So basically if you don’t mind waiting for the next flight, you get a free 200 dollars.
Andrew Roling
If airlines would stop price gouging people, then maybe people would not use loopholes or break “rules” to try to save money. Fair is fair, eh?
Mara Lake
This is not a new concept. Travel agents do this all the time. When I used to make reservations for work (before internet.coms) I would always book one-way connector flights with travel agent and then would discard the extra tickets.