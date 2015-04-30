× Pete Carroll’s ‘Seahawks Draft Clues’ hint at who Hawks eye in 2015 NFL Draft

SEATTLE — The always eccentric Pete Carroll is at it again.

Carroll tweeted Thursday that he would be giving out clues as to whom the Seahawks plan to pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, as the draft opens up Thursday.

Of course, we use the word “clues” in the broadest sense of the meaning. Last year, Carroll began sending out messages embedded with short YouTube clips, allegedly hinting at who the Seahawks would pick next in the draft. The hints were so dense and convoluted, though, it took a mastermind to decipher them a week later.

An example, from Field Goals:

Second of the #SeahawksDraftClues! Will Ferrell & John C Reilly ESPY host audition: https://t.co/uAY54seCQT — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) May 8, 2014

So much to dissect there. But, for me, in hindsight the part of this we need to key in on is John C Reilly’s mention of Muhammad Ali. Ali was formerly known as Cassius Clay…our 4th round pick at #108 overall is Cassius Marsh.

The clues are intentionally vague as Carroll doesn’t want to tip off his draft picks to other teams. Still, they should make for a fun draft day. Especially since the Hawks don’t have a draft pick scheduled until No. 63, which is slated for tomorrow.