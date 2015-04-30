Click here for latest primary election results
Too hot? Cooling centers open/pool hours extended

Now hiring! More than 300 week-long jobs for U.S. Open at Chambers Bay

Posted 7:13 AM, April 30, 2015, by , Updated at 11:06AM, April 30, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Chambers Bay #14 Pano

Photo courtesy of visitseattle.org

LAKEWOOD — The U.S. Open is now hiring employees for a week-long, once in a lifetime opportunity.

Club Services, Inc. is hiring about 350 people to be greeters, bus loaders, parking attendants and supervisors at the U.S. Open, running at Chambers Bay Golf Course for the week of June 18.

John Kilker of Country Club Services said though the jobs are temporary, they’re always fun.

“Several hundred people are going to get work for an entire week,” Kilker said. “They’re going to get a pretty good wage. And they’re going to be associated with one of the largest sporting events in the world. It’s a fun job.”

Those interested in applying should send an email to usopen@countryclubservicesinc.com with the headline U.S. Open or call 973-376-4352.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

51 comments