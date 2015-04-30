Now hiring! More than 300 week-long jobs for U.S. Open at Chambers Bay
LAKEWOOD — The U.S. Open is now hiring employees for a week-long, once in a lifetime opportunity.
Club Services, Inc. is hiring about 350 people to be greeters, bus loaders, parking attendants and supervisors at the U.S. Open, running at Chambers Bay Golf Course for the week of June 18.
John Kilker of Country Club Services said though the jobs are temporary, they’re always fun.
“Several hundred people are going to get work for an entire week,” Kilker said. “They’re going to get a pretty good wage. And they’re going to be associated with one of the largest sporting events in the world. It’s a fun job.”
Those interested in applying should send an email to usopen@countryclubservicesinc.com with the headline U.S. Open or call 973-376-4352.
50 comments
Kimberly Taylor
The email address provided does not work. Is there another way to contact them for job opportunities?
Al
Your email link would not work?
Peter
same here it bounced back 😦
pinklady87
Call the number. Managers tend to hire people who they can speak to and develop a relationship with, however small. Its better than just sending a piece of paper with your work history and qualifications on it. Dont be passive aggressive on this. You know how many people will be taking a week off of work to be able to work this event. GO GET IT!
Sean Parker
Don’t miss out on me being part of this event!
Christina
I contacted them and they asked for a copy of my drivers license and social security card with my application. So watch out! Don’t ever give out your information so quick! Some things are too good to be true.
Taylor Stephens
Love to work here!
Lynette Goforth
I am a golfer and would love to be involved in this tournament.
Jack S
Wanted me to send a copy of my social security card and driver license to their site, if it seems sketchy, it probably is. Nobody should send that information over the internet
Bernard Tetteh Mensah
I am a god team player and a hardworking man who seeks to work with you
