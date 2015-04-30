× Now hiring! More than 300 week-long jobs for U.S. Open at Chambers Bay

LAKEWOOD — The U.S. Open is now hiring employees for a week-long, once in a lifetime opportunity.

Club Services, Inc. is hiring about 350 people to be greeters, bus loaders, parking attendants and supervisors at the U.S. Open, running at Chambers Bay Golf Course for the week of June 18.

John Kilker of Country Club Services said though the jobs are temporary, they’re always fun.

“Several hundred people are going to get work for an entire week,” Kilker said. “They’re going to get a pretty good wage. And they’re going to be associated with one of the largest sporting events in the world. It’s a fun job.”

Those interested in applying should send an email to usopen@countryclubservicesinc.com with the headline U.S. Open or call 973-376-4352.