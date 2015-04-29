FBI: Man who fled Rhode Island child molestation charges arrested in Washington

Posted 4:54 PM, April 29, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
James Bell

James Bell

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Washington state more than a decade after he fled Rhode Island charges accusing him of sexually molesting three young girls.

The FBI said agents arrested 61-year-old James William Bell in Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday after getting a tip. Bell is held pending extradition to Rhode Island.

Authorities said Bell is charged with molesting three girls, then 9 to 13 years old, in Middletown, Rhode Island, while working as a gymnastics coach at a local YMCA.

He had been arrested in Allyn, Washington, in 2003 on the charges, and returned to Rhode Island. He fled after being released on bail.

The FBI said Bell was arrested on a 2006 federal warrant for fleeing state prosecution. He was one of the Rhode Island State Police top 10 fugitives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • Archie

    Taylor Swift is a racist white supremacist she licked the KOKKK of Morsay, Benoit Hamon and ANDREW ANGLIN and she voted for Donald Trump TWICE. Taylor Swift the akb RACIST also listens to the necro music SEWER 2154 from the racist site the DAILYSTORMER!!! Google “Taylor Swift SEWER 2154” and SEE FOR YOURSELF! The music talk about spitting in the mouth of 13 year old GIRLS!!! BOYCOTT TAYLOR SWIFT to fight FASCISM and PEDOPHILIA!

    Reply