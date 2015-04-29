Charge: Woman accused of pushing boy’s face, hand on burner
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lynnwood, Washington, woman accused of pushing a young boy’s face and hand onto a hot stove burner to punish him for playing with matches has been charged with second-degree assault of a child.
The Daily Herald of Everett reports that Snohomish County Deputy Prosecutor Matt Baldock wrote in court papers that the 8-year-old boy required surgery to remove scar tissue from his palm and got a skin graft.
Baldock filed the charge this week against 34-year-old Cathleen Arthur. Court documents say the boy and his mother lived with the woman at the time the boy suffered the burns in February 2014.
Court documents say Arthur and the boy initially told hospital staff he tripped over the family dogs and fell against the burner.
After the boy and his mother moved, prosecutors say he told a social worker he was burned because the woman caught him playing with matches and learned he had burned her bedding.
It was not known late Tuesday if the woman was represented by a lawyer.
10 comments
Cheryl
Come on mom, no way to teach a child that way. You are being cruel.
lilpeach223
It wasn’t the mom. It was the woman they were living with at time. But yes, it’s no way to teach a child.
Joe
Yes old fashioned cruelty.
The World is Ending
After conviction do the same thing to her, see if she finds it a fun as doing it to the child.
pinklady87
I dont get why the mother would lie about it though. If someone did that to my child, i’d certainly be calling 911 for an entire other reason, and i would not be lying to hospital officials as to why my child was burned.
e ibarra
Technically the article doesn’t say the mother initially knew what actually happened.
Justin Thyme
What a quack! I did something similar to teach my kid from playing with the stove knobs but would never burn him or cause injury. While holding him in my arm and against my side, we made the burner red hot then tossed on some newspaper. -oh man was he scared but he never touched those knobs again. -I understand teaching kids about dangers in life but to actually burn your child is just sick! -Happy days behind those bars, mom!
Sue Magdall Curry
It wasn’t his mom Justin. It was the women they were staying with who did it.
Justwondering189
Women she was staying with or her girlfriend who’s been around them for over half his short life????
Brennen Dillon aka Barnes
She did not know I know what happened because I am that child that got burned