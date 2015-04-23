Seattle’s biggest drug sting ever: SPD’s Major Crimes Task Force nets 148 suspects
SEATTLE — Dope dealers call it “The Blade,” the section of downtown Seattle around 3rd avenue between Pike and Pine. This area plays host to an open-air drug market making it the number one crime location in the city’s core, according to Seattle Police.
“Operation Crosstown Traffic” was a three-month endeavor that began on January 28, 2015. The Major Crimes Task Force netted 148 suspects and made 177 “buys” and they are continuing to follow-up on leads. This intensive operation not only targeted drug dealers, but offenders trafficking stolen property.
Q13 FOX News anchor David Rose went with police on the first day of “Operation Crosstown Traffic,” a multi-jurisdictional collaborative and concerted effort by Seattle Police’s Major Crimes Task Force to clean up downtown.
"Anybody who has ever had to wait for a bus there or take visitors to Pike Place Market knows that 1500 block of 3rd Avenue is a blight on Seattle. We watched as commuters and tourists shared the sidewalk with dealers, openly peddling dope and stolen goods. Police know they can't arrest their way out of the problem and that it will also take a compassionate approach towards treating those willing to accept help but getting the most prolific and violent suspects in custody is a strong start to making all of us feel safer," said Q13 FOX News anchor and Washington’s Most Wanted host David Rose.
Detectives in the Major Crimes Task Force went undercover to buy heroin, meth, opiates and other hard drugs but they uncovered much more. They discovered that thieves were shoplifting from local retailers as well as stealing bicycles, then selling the stolen goods on the street and using the cash to purchase drugs, mainly heroin.
“Your average drug user is going into the stores, stealing property, going to the people to sell the property, get their 20 dollars and then going down to the same block and buy drugs with that property,” said Seattle Police Sgt. Todd Jakobsen with the Major Crimes Task Force. “We’re going to try to get multiple hand to hand drug buys from these people, make sure they’re in prison for a long time but not only that but when they do get out, have it in their sentencing, in their punishment that they can’t go back to this area. That’s our goal.”
“Statistically, it’s our number one spot as far as crime goes in the downtown core. This operation was about going after criminals who were not just drug dealers but trafficking in stolen property. It was about cleaning up our city and making it a safe place,” said Major Crimes Task Force Captain Eric Sano.
As of late Thursday, Seattle police had arrested 98 out of 148 suspects and police will be back out Friday looking for the remaining accused drug dealers.
Wallus
The addicts merit some degree of “compassionate approach.” The dealers need to be all thrown in prison and anyone higher up that can be put in prison even longer needs to be. But Seattle is very confused about criminals.
Frank D.
Narcotics dealers need no compassion…..the addicts who refuse help should be treated the same way as the dealers. These addicts are in need of help there is no doubt about that but on the other hand would you want want one of these people sucking in one of your loved ones in to this lifestyle so the addict can sell his drugs to them to benefit their addiction?
Kris Meaney
Need no compassion? ? Are you serious (Guess your not a Christian?) ~ The thing is most of these delears, well the heroin delears especially, need compassion becasue they are just addicts- dealing just to keep themselves supplied so they don’t get dope sick…. Thats the only reason why the heroin dealers out there are doing it, just to keep themselves from getting sick- they are not doing it for the money, they are doing it becasue they are addicts. Now the dealers out there that need to obe locked up, strange as it may seem, are the marijuana dealers out there—- They are the gangsters doing it strictly for cash. These guys are organized, they are not addicts doing it to keep themselves from going into withdrawl. The weed dealers are the guys that turned out to be the dangerous gangsters with serious previous charges. The heroin dealers, were not organized gangsters, and only had charges related to their addiction.
Addiction is a disease. Are you saying that people afflicted with a disease deserve no compassion- They should just be locked away, instead of treated for their disease?? Is that seriously what you are saying. You are lucky to not have used heroin and to be an addict. Heroin is really hard to get off, becasue it is so physically addictive. When you stop using, you get dope sick- which is like being in hell, and you do what you have to to keep from getting “dope-sick”, opiate withdrawl…. What they do to keep going into withdrawl is selling heroin to other addicts. Some of those addicts are shoplifting to keep supplied with their drug. It is a nasty cycle, and once caught in it- these people need help, they do not need a prison cell. A prison cell is an expensive way to deal with the problem, that is payed for by taxes- by working citizens.
I am surprised nothing was said about the LEAD program in this article- seriously something should have been said about this program here- to help people like you all that believe no compassion is necessary, understand that compassion leads to less crime. Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion. LEAD will divert low-level drug and prostitution offenders into community-based treatment and support services – including housing, healthcare, job training, treatment and mental health support — instead of processing them through traditional criminal justice system avenues. These offenders being diverted into this program, instead of prison cells, are the ones you said deserve no compassion, and only deserve a prison cell. See addicts/offenders that enter the LEAD program were 60% less likely to get arrested again compared to those not in the program. (For information, from a FOX News article on the compasionate law enforement approach, LEAD: http://q13fox.com/2015/04/08/lead-program-reduces-recidivism/) So this compassionate approach works, and reduces the cycle of recidivism (repeatedly offending). It also takes these offenders off of the streets, and gives them opportunities. See if you give them opportunities, they can and often do get out of the hopeless life they are living in. But if you just throw them in prison, they languish in there- waiting for the day they can get out and get high again. That is probably on their minds all the time, Cant wait to get out and get high again- Prison is a horrible place, but its not just a punishment system, its also a Criminal University, it teaches offenders how to be better criminals. So your taking these people who were only committing crimes to feed their addiction, and giving them taxpayer paid schooling in becomming a real criminal. The LEAD program offers them a way out of their addiction, and gives them alternatives, gives them a chance at becomming a good member of society, instead of sending them to CRIMINAL UNIVERSITY. . . . and its all because it is a compasionate program…. See, compassion makes sense. Not only is it the thing Jesus would do, it simply makes sense for reducing crime. So its not just about being nice, being compasionate, its about reducing crime- isnt that what you want, or do you simply want to lock someone up and punish them? If thats the case, your part of the problem, you just want to cause someone pain- your the devil on their shoulder, instead of Jesus on their other shoulder. Maybe you were not aware of the fact that Jesus was a compassionate person, and his father God, is a compassionate God. I hope this long message can lead folk like yourselves into asking themselves, “What would Jesus do?”
Karolin Weber
I applaud you for your very well written insight into whats really the problem in the way a drug addiction is mislead by society’s uneducated and inexperienced “opinion”. The real issue is peoples inability to truly listen to other possible answers . Prison is a Crime University paid out of tax money.
Kit
This sounds like the right approach and I hope they keep the pressure on the hoods. It’s been bad for so many years. You would think the big retailers would put pressure on the city to keep this going. No more punks in sagging pants.
"peety"
do they really call it “the blade” or is David Rose trying to look cool? I know in gang tags, it’s known as DAP. Down around Pike.
Why didn’t they arrest that pathetic loser that Brandi Kruse interviewed? Wasted piece of space is still sitting down there like he is a celebrity or something.
J.D.
It’s been called the “blade” forever. Believe me, I was an addict for many years, now I’m not. lol
atown
Once an addict ALWAYS an addict
justanother
anyone convicted in the actual trafficking of heroin needs to be then executed, as they are willfully negligent of other’s lives to the end of profit in death.
Pete Rose
All i know is that my human rights were stripped from me. My money seized and i was thrown in jail for five days because somebody asked me if i knew where they could buy some drugs and i pointed them in a general direction, at least that is what I’m assuming because I’m an not a drug dealer. This country has become lost and we’re imploding because of incredibly fascist methods of policing. All i know is that I’m going to press charges against the city of Seattle for defamation of character, unlawful arrest, slander and anything else i can. I was arrested with nothing on me while drinking a mocha at the Starbucks down on third and pike because they said i sold drugs to an undercover officer in late February. Now we have major gangs making real threats against the police. Our country will soon be looking at Marshall law and the continued loss of our human rights.
