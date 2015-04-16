1-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident, Kent police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A 1-year-old child riding in the back of a car was shot in the head and critically injured in what police called a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon in Kent.

According to police, the baby was struck in the head by gunfire around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Fenwick Road and Reith Road.

The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. Spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday night the baby was in "very critical condition."

Kent police spokeswoman Melanie Robinson said the child was in a car seat in the back seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala and her parents were in the front seat when a black car pulled alongside at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Robinson says both the driver and passenger in the black car fired at the silver car, then drove off.

The shooting took place at an intersection near an apartment complex.

Police did not offer any details on the possible conflict between occupants of the two cars.

Investigators said at least four or five shots were fired. The child's parents were in their silver car at the time and were not injured.

But their baby, in the back seat, was hit in the head.

Police were trying to get descriptions of the gunman or gunmen in the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

Editor's note: Kent police informed the media around 6:40 p.m. that the child had died, however police officials later corrected that to say that the baby remains in critical condition on life support.

