Firefighters knock down blaze in garden center of Walmart in Puyallup; no injuries reported

Posted 10:08 PM, April 14, 2015, by and , Updated at 11:39PM, April 14, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday night in the garden center at the Walmart store in Puyallup, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

Police tweeted that 31st Avenue SE was closed between South Meridian and 5th Street SE.

No injuries were reported.

The Puyallup police initially tweeted it was a "large" fire, but firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were able to bring it under control in a couple of hours.

Part of the store had smoke and water damage. It was unknown if the store, normally open 24 hours, would reopen Wednesday.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments