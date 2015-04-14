Firefighters knock down blaze in garden center of Walmart in Puyallup; no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday night in the garden center at the Walmart store in Puyallup, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

Police tweeted that 31st Avenue SE was closed between South Meridian and 5th Street SE.

No injuries were reported.

The Puyallup police initially tweeted it was a "large" fire, but firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were able to bring it under control in a couple of hours.

Part of the store had smoke and water damage. It was unknown if the store, normally open 24 hours, would reopen Wednesday.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighter entering the structure, searching for the seat of the fire pic.twitter.com/04ySEZAAxM — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

So far, no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/91clIlOfwz — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

Firefighters conducting primary search to look for civilians. Walmart staff reports everyone is out of building pic.twitter.com/5BwkDIfeUO — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

Fire is knockdown at Walmart, commercial building, south hill Puyallup. pic.twitter.com/X3YIH928u0 — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

primary concern now is clearing the building of cold smoke pic.twitter.com/8uSLBekneT — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

Firefighters changing air bottles so they can reenter the building pic.twitter.com/PaIb2ZXSUx — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) April 15, 2015

