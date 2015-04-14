Firefighters knock down blaze in garden center of Walmart in Puyallup; no injuries reported

Photo Gallery
PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday night in the garden center at the Walmart store in Puyallup, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.
Police tweeted that 31st Avenue SE was closed between South Meridian and 5th Street SE.
No injuries were reported.
The Puyallup police initially tweeted it was a "large" fire, but firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were able to bring it under control in a couple of hours.
Part of the store had smoke and water damage. It was unknown if the store, normally open 24 hours, would reopen Wednesday.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
