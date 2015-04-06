Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Check out this creative alternative to 1-hour detour around White River Bridge (VIDEO)

The White River Bridge between Enumclaw and Buckley, with WSDOT crews still on the bridge. Photo: Michelle Boehler/KCPQ

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Transportation officials shut down a bridge along SR 410 on Saturday after an inspection revealed structural damage.

That meant drivers would face a 50 to 60 minute detour for what’s normally a quick commute between Buckley and Enumclaw.

But a couple of guys decided they would take another approach to crossing the river.

“The bridge has been closed for a few days and we ain’t drivin’ around 50 minutes. I have a ten minute commute!” said Aaron Mayer.

Aaron and his friend Auston Griffin decided to raft across the White River. They filmed their commute start to finish and posted a 5-minute video to Facebook.

“We’ve got some rapids coming up,” Aaron said.

The two bravely crossed the river, and had a friend pick them up on the other side.

“This beats the bridge any day!” said Auston.

Well, that’s one way to get around the bridge.

If you’re not up to floating your way across, WSDOT recommends taking alternatives like SR 164, SR 18, and SR 167.

SR 410 is closed to all but local traffic at 244th Avenue Southeast in Enumclaw and Park Avenue in Buckley.

Officials say about 20,000 vehicles use this stretch of SR 410 each day.

SR 410, Enumclaw, WA

