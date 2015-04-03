WATCH: Strange ‘moaning’ sounds wake up neighbors in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. -- The moans heard on the video, captured at 2:30 a.m., almost sound like something from "Star Wars."
"It kind of sounded like a wookie crying out," said Annette Wolf.
But there were no wookies on Ames Lake Road in Redmond -- just bears, three of them.
And one of them seemed desperate to get into a bird feeder in Wolf's backyard.
"This is the first time that I've actually seen one in my yard. But we've seen evidence before," she said. "Several neighbors have trail cams."
She was right -- another neighbor's trail camera appeared to capture the same trio.
Wildlife officers say bears are waking up from hibernation -- and they're hungry.
Wolf is considering putting away the bird feeders for now, something wildlife officers advise.
wowjustwow
There is a creek that runs through Redmond…it’s called Bear Creek…guess why. I miss the old Redmond.
j e u
