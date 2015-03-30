‘Dancing With the Stars’ Bruno Tonioli slams Charlotte McKinney: ‘You’re never going to win the Nobel prize’

(Syndicated from Zap2it.com)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perhaps Bruno Tonioli needs to remember that the show on which he is a judge is called "Dancing With the Stars," which means he's there to judge the dancing.

On Monday's (March 30) show, model Charlotte McKinney performed a rumba with partner Keo Motsepe. And it was not good -- a lot of posing, not a lot of rumba. The judges jumped up and down on the pair for the dance and their scores reflected their opinions. Charlotte and Keo received only a 22 out of 40, which was tied for the lowest score of the night.

However, when it was Tonioli's time to critique the dance, he started with this: "You're never going to win the Nobel prize for quantum physics, but you are easy on the eyes and you produce wonderful shapes."

The other judges reacted quickly by telling him he needs to judge the dancing. Host Tom Bergeron tried his best to save the day by telling Tonoli that he isn't in any danger of winning a Nobel prize either.

Still, the fans were not happy:

Oh @BrunoTonioli such an ill advised "quantum physics" comment. Why didn't u really disrespect her & call her a dumb blond!Not nice #DWTS — Doug Lyda (@major1029) March 31, 2015

Charlotte may not be a physicist, but she knows how to button her shirt, Bruno. Your bellybutton, sir, is showing. @DancingABC #DWTS — Molly Harper (@mollyharperauth) March 31, 2015