Scott Peterson’s ‘cushy’ life revealed 10 years after death sentence for killing wife, unborn son

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A decade after Scott Peterson was sentenced to death for the murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, an author is revealing his “exclusive, cushy” life on death row.

Nancy Mulane is the author of “Life After Murder: Five Men in Search of Redemption,” and one of few people who have seen Peterson’s life inside San Quentin State Prison.

In an interview with FOX News’ Geraldo Rivera, she explained that Peterson has access to outdoor facilities with a protective roof and a basketball court.

Mulane said Peterson lives in a single cell inside an “exclusive” part of the prison with “the best accommodations he could hope to have.”

VIDEO

The author explained what she witnessed, “I saw this quite, I would have to say, buff-looking young man with his shirt off. And he was playing basketball. He looked like you were watching some college athletes out on a neighborhood court play basketball.”

But not everyone on death row in California is living this way. Mulane said some death row prisoners are in their cells 23 or 24 hours a day without any contact with other prisoners.

“They are not having the life Scott Peterson is having. Scott Peterson has an exclusive life inside San Quentin,” Mulane told FOX News.

Mulane also pointed out that Peterson has not shown any remorse or taken responsibility for the killing.

37.938629 -122.489847