Scott Peterson’s ‘cushy’ life revealed 10 years after death sentence for killing wife, unborn son

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A decade after Scott Peterson was sentenced to death for the murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, an author is revealing his “exclusive, cushy” life on death row.
Nancy Mulane is the author of “Life After Murder: Five Men in Search of Redemption,” and one of few people who have seen Peterson’s life inside San Quentin State Prison.
In an interview with FOX News’ Geraldo Rivera, she explained that Peterson has access to outdoor facilities with a protective roof and a basketball court.
Mulane said Peterson lives in a single cell inside an “exclusive” part of the prison with “the best accommodations he could hope to have.”
VIDEO
The author explained what she witnessed, “I saw this quite, I would have to say, buff-looking young man with his shirt off. And he was playing basketball. He looked like you were watching some college athletes out on a neighborhood court play basketball.”
But not everyone on death row in California is living this way. Mulane said some death row prisoners are in their cells 23 or 24 hours a day without any contact with other prisoners.
“They are not having the life Scott Peterson is having. Scott Peterson has an exclusive life inside San Quentin,” Mulane told FOX News.
Mulane also pointed out that Peterson has not shown any remorse or taken responsibility for the killing.
33 comments
S.B.
So he is living better than all of the homeless (including children) out on our streets…. DISGUSTING
Kenneth Briggs
yep , and he gets everything free from us tax payers , he get free medical care free lawyers , and everything else that we have to pay for . he get all this free crap put in print about his scum and he has all these lonely dumb women writing to him and all that . the state should just hang him and that Richard Allen Davis guy that killed that little girl Polly Class when she was having a sleep over
Sheryl
Cushy, no. Privileged, yes. Most prisoners have way too many luxuries, i.e., sports, gyms, TV, games, etc. I would like to see death row inmates locked in their cells (with roommates) 23 hours a day with one hour of group exercise allowed, period. Or better yet, executed!
What none of them have is freedom. Freedom to move about the world at will, to have a personal/sexual relationship of their choice, to spend quality time with family and friends, to have a job in which to be challenged and excel, to travel, to enjoy fine dining, movies, concerts, theater performances, to hit the open road in their favorite car/motorcycle and anything else that those of us on the outside enjoy each day.
Troy
They may not have sexual relationships as you said , but if they get roomates they will get them . = so NO roomates lol.
Sharon Hubbell Portch
He was given the death penalty. How about carrying it out?
Kenneth Briggs
this boy thinks that he will walk some day . but what or how is the gal he was cheating with doing now days , is she still in the area or did she move out of the area ?
Troy
Her name was amber frei I think that was how her last name was spelled . I’m from modesto where this all happened but amber lived about 80 miles away . A few months after Scott was arrested amber had already moved on and got pregnant from some other guy . She got married a little bit later but I don’t know if it was the same guy . On a side not I used to run security at a cigar lounge here in modesto , I moonlighted doing it because I’m a deputy sheriff here and the pay sucks but Scott used to come in there with local farmers who were his customers and bought fertilizer From him . I remember him vaguely but then again he was actually a pretty reserved guy as far as I could tell .
JMG
I’ve been wondering the same thing. Hang the monster or put a hunk of lead in his worthless head. And no, this would not be cruel and unusual punishment.
ontheboat
There is something really wrong with you people when you think sunlight and a basketball isn’t terrible enough for someone. There’s no reason prisoners shouldn’t have books and educational opportunities. You want our prisons to torture and abuse people for fun? If anything the only merit to this story is that MOST prisoners have it even worse. Congrats on your constant race to the bottom of the barrel, you should all be ashamed of yourselves. Just because he has no compassion doesn’t mean the rest of us should lower ourselves.
The Decider
Your right, a man who decapitated his wife and killed their unborn child along with her should be shown the utmost compassion. And everyone who thinks otherwise are the true monsters. PSH, give me a break. People who commit these crimes deserve eye for an eye treatment, if not worse. They are a waste of space.
Watcher
Yes he should be. We are supposed to be better than the monsters. Eye for an eye is not fit for civilized peoples. If you are capable of purposely causing a human, no matter what they did, purposeful pain, you should would be no better.
SM
Prison should be prison. NO privileges of any kind, that is why they are in prison. So there will be a difference in their lifestyle and things to do.
Erin
My question is why he is getting better treatment than others on deathrow
BenU
My question is: why are perpetrators of violent crimes treated better than their suriving victims?
Inmates get free medical, dental, etc….I don’t know a single disabled victim who has such benefits.
Tony R. Hansley
Good Question
ted
I like the cut of your jib,… but the extreme comments, on here, happen all the time. Death to all on welfare, on medicare, if you’re black, on the border, leftist, rightist, etc.. When you don’t have a face, some here would, “Kill everything, kill everything”, It seems to be the nature of anonymity. (for some)
sheila
Ted, your an idiot too. Momma always said you can’t fix stupid and you are living proof
sheila
I have compassion…for his victims! Not this POS! He should have been dead a long time ago just like the innocent lives he extinguished! It is people like you that are responsible for causing society to loose faith in the judicial system and for taking matters into their own hands when the justice system fails to keep these kind of individuals locked up for life! Take your cry baby tactics somewhere else, I’m fed up hearing about prisoners rights being protected when the lives and rights of the victims are trashed in our justice system!
judy musarra
I so agree..n feel that he cheated n yet murdered n knew what he wanted freedom..n he never slowed his wife freedom but death..n his baby..so he should HAVE NOTHING ..EVEN COLD SHOWERS..N. 1HR A MONTH OUT OF CELL..N. ALSO QUICK DEATH..WITHIN 7 YRS OF THE MURDER HE DID.. N ..VERY LITTLE MEDICAL. N DEFINITELY DONATED FOOD..JUST LIKE HOMELESS, GET….JUST ENOUGH TO SURVIVE N CUT COSTS…N YES GUVE HIM SPECIAL BOOKS..BIBLE..N. STORY F HIMSELF N HUS MURDER..THATS..IT
Daliazmama
He doesn’t have it cushy. He lives in a segregated part of the prison because he’s on a segregated part of Death Row because he hasn’t caused any trouble since he’s arrived. He doesn’t have a lot of freedom. He’s on lockdown just like the rest of Death Row, he has to be escorted everywhere he goes by two officers in arm and leg chains. What the author saw was him on his yard time which most likely doesn’t happen every single day. And of course he’s buff, what else does he have to do in prison but work out? What would everyone like here? For him to be waterboarded? It’s no surprise that he has no remorse or insight about his crime. He never admitted to killing Laci & Connor in the first place.
Suzanne Mancuso
monsters have no emotions
Frank D.
If you call being locked up and waiting for the Grimm Reaper called the State of California to come kill you cushy…then what is hard time?
J.P
This Nancy lady is just trying to make money from her book..Her book has nothing to do about Scott Peterson! So, why all this talk about him? She says his life is Cushey? I bet if she was in North Seg, she wouldn’t be calling her life Cushey. She is just trying to make a quick buck with all her talk of Scott Peterson.
City Girl
You’re absolutely right! All this broad is trying to do is sell her stupid book before it hits the clearance bins! And the only way she can get the book to move, is to use Scott’s name to gain attention! She’s as bad as Geraldo with her scheming ways to catch the public’s attention! To say that his cell doesn’t have a lock is absolutely absurd! And as someone else pointed out, he’s in North Seg because his behavior as an inmate earned him the right to move to a more appropriate level of death row! It isn’t the vacation-style palace she and Geraldo make it out to be! C’mon people, think for yourselves! As opposed to absorbing the rubbish these tabloid pushes throw at you! Oooh, because Geraldo reported it, it MUST be true! Lest we all forget just how accurate and on point he was with Al Capone’s Vault! He’s nothing but an attention-grubbing slug and so is Miss Nancy Mulane!
ted
Being executed while ‘buff’, … is still being executed…..
Robert Tupilo
Cook this boy off.
whoami@here.com
All of this can be found without give money or ad dollars. Get over it and stop given moeny to otherz. (moeny on purpose)
Teresa McCook
ok so i visited San Quentin Prison almost a month ago…I was quite impressed yet i do not feel that certain inmates like Scott Peterson should be allowed any special privaleges ….Laci and connor sure do not have any. all he had to do was divorce her, not kill her. Sure it would hurt but she would be alive….Ugh it just makes me mad seeing him upon what seems to be a penthouse….really??
BenU
I am a victim, now disabled, because of what was done to me. I receive $1236 in disability payments, no dental coverage whatsoever, and have 80% of my medical expenses covered. Will have a biopsy and subsequent surgery next month, and it will cost me a fortune; incarcerated perps get it all for free.
After ten years on disability, I’ve weighed it all out and come to the unfortunate conclusion that I would have been better off to be a perp myself. Incarcerated perps have it better.
Keep all talk about my supposed freedom to yourself; at $1236 per month I am barely alive. I’d rather spend the rest of my life in prison than live like this. I’d actually have enough food to eat, for once – and of much better quality than I have now. Also, I wouldn’t constantly be in danger of eviction from my inexpensive hole-in-the-wall apartment.
Now, two weeks until disability payday, I am out of money. I have $5 left to buy food, do the laundry, and buy anything I need.
In prison, all my needs would be met.
Allifair
Are you kidding me? This was a horrific crime. He’s a sociopath. I can’t wait until he is no longer on this planet. Lacy was heartbreaking, Conner was unfathomable. Our justice system lags when it comes to the amount of time it takes to carry out the sentence. No mercy for humans that kill other humans in COLD blood
Rock
I hate responding to things like this…No one what so ever deserves to take another humans life. What gives them the right? Sick people that grab little children and rape and kill them. I will say one thing. Watch Russians dolphin prison and these morons in lockup wouldn’t be doing what they are doing. When u watch how prisoners manipulate these C.O’S. In America, it makes ya sick, they have more rights than victims.
Kees
kinda bugs me those ‘je isnt showing any remorse’ remarks.
I am not taking any stance about his guilt or not, but as I remember the guy says he is innocent, so what remorse Mulane expects him to show? “Hey I am innocent but I am very sorry I killed her” ?
Lcc
This piece of shit should just be shot period