Report: Seahawks deny Michael Bennett has asked for a trade

SEATTLE — Star Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett may be seeking a trade to the Atlanta Falcons and a new contract, according to one report.

But others are not so sure.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first tweeted that Bennett was “seeking” a trade to the Atlanta Falcons Tuesday morning.

But, NFL.com reports that a Seahawks team source has confirmed that Bennett, 29, has not asked to be dealt.

Bennett just signed a four-year, $28.5 million contract in Seattle one year ago.

He is an outspoken defensive leader for the Hawks, securing 38 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games last season. Bennett, 29, came to Seattle from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2013 season.

Bennett has previously seemed happy in Seattle, though a move to Atlanta could be a good fit for him. New Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, the former Seahawks defensive coordinator, has worked with Bennett and knows his skill set. According to ProFootballTalk.com, Bennett also understands the market for defensive ends is changing, and this could add in his desire to join his old coach in Atlanta under a new contract.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks reportedly were seeking talks with former Carolina Panthers Defensive End Greg Hardy. Hardy is a strong player, but has faced accusations of domestic violence in the past