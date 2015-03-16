Girl arrested after brutal fight video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police have arrested a girl shown beating another girl and her brother in a video that has gone viral.

The video appears to show a girl viciously beating another girl and her younger brother in a park in Indianapolis.

Police believe the girls knew each other from high school. Officials from Indianapolis Public Schools told WXIN the girl was not a George Washington or IPS student.

Police made the arrest on Sunday, but names are not being released because everyone involved is underage.

Rev. Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition, an organization aimed at reducing violence, said he could only watch the video once.

"This is glamorized, this is glorified, this brings them ‘street cred,’ this brings them notoriety, ya know? She’s tough, she’s going to beat somebody up," Harrison told WXIN. "It’s almost like they plan these fights, they want these fights to be on tape where they can put it on social media. This is horrible."