Woman dubbed ‘Half-Ton Killer’ loses 800 pounds to care for sister’s kids

HOUSTON — The Texas woman who was once known as the “Half-Ton Killer” for taking the blame in the death of her 2-year-old nephew is sharing her journey after being cleared in the case and losing 800 pounds.

Mayra Rosalas weighed more than 1,000 pounds when she was charged with capital murder. She was accused of rolling on top of a boy and crushing him to death in 2008, according to KTRK.

Rosales made headlines after TLC documented the case in a program called “Half-Ton Killer?”

Prosecutors eventually determined that Rosales had lied to protect her sister and the charges were dropped.

“I was dying. I don’t know if you had seen pictures before you could see it in my face. I had given up in life,” she told the television station. “I was alive but not living a life.”

Rosales said she felt like a prisoner — trapped in her bed. She vowed to get healthy and lose the weight so she could care for her sister’s children.

Seven years later and 800 pounds lighter, she has a different outlook on life.

Doctors told KTRK that Rosales had 11 surgeries.

“I think Mayra is very motivated,” Dr. Younan Nowzaraden told the station. “Once you’re in bed for several years, she had no life. Once she get up and walk and do things, you’ll be amazed how motivated people become.”

Rosales also had a lap band procedure and is now 30 pounds away from her goal weight, the station reported earlier this week.

Whereas she once lived to eat, Rosales now says her perspective has completely changed.

“Food to me is I have to eat to live … it’s just something normal,” she said in a TV interview.

Rosales hopes sharing her story will encourage and motivate others who are struggling with their weight like she once did.

“Do not lose hope and keep fighting because we only have one life, and it’s well worth fighting for it,” she told the station.