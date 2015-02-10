× Body found in Tacoma ravine identified as missing 18-year-old; police believe he was slain

TACOMA — The body found in a ravine in Tacoma on Sunday was identified Tuesday as an 18-year-old college student from Lakewood who has been missing for nearly four months. Police believe he was murdered.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County said Jesus Isidor-Mendoza was last seen at 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 22, as he left his mother’s residence in Lakewood to go to class at Pierce College. He was later reported missing after he failed to show up at school or at home.

On Sunday, Isidor-Mendoza’s remains were found in a wooded ravine behind a derelict house in the 3000 block of Delin Street in Tacoma.

“The victim was deceased from homicidal violence,” Crime Stoppers said.

Detectives believe the house and the ravine area were frequented by several transient people who may have information on this crime.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder, including information on Isidor-Mendoza’s whereabouts in late October or early November and any persons he may have been seen with.