Richard Sherman: My son sure does know how to make an entrance!

Posted 6:29 AM, February 5, 2015, by , Updated at 06:57AM, February 5, 2015
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPER BOWL

(Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

SEATTLE —  The news came early Thursday morning.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted at 3:48 am that his son had arrived!

This is the first child for Sherman and his girlfriend Ashley Moss.

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King tweeted his congratulations and revealed the name of the new baby boy.

Sherman’s teammate tweeted their congratulations as well.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Sherman planned to wait until after his son’s birth to make a decision on how to move forward with his injured left elbow, according to coach Pete Carroll.

On his radio show on the team’s flagship station yesterday morning, Carroll said that he may have been misled on what type of surgery Sherman might need to repair the ligament damage in his elbow suffered in the NFC championship game.

