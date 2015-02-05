Richard Sherman: My son sure does know how to make an entrance!

SEATTLE — The news came early Thursday morning.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted at 3:48 am that his son had arrived!

My son sure does know how to make an entrance! 2/5/15… Is it a coincidence or is he just that clever?! Either way I'm ecstatic — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 5, 2015

This is the first child for Sherman and his girlfriend Ashley Moss.

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King tweeted his congratulations and revealed the name of the new baby boy.

Congrats to Richard Sherman and his girlfriend on the birth of son Rayden this morning. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 5, 2015

Sherman’s teammate tweeted their congratulations as well.

@RSherman_25 so happy for you bud!!! You are going to be an amazing dad! Love you bro! Let me make if u need me to babysit! 😉 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 5, 2015

Man shot out my brother from another had his son this morning. A healthy handsome lol fella can't wait to meet him. #baby #shutdown — Brandon Browner (@bbrowner27) February 5, 2015

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Sherman planned to wait until after his son’s birth to make a decision on how to move forward with his injured left elbow, according to coach Pete Carroll.

On his radio show on the team’s flagship station yesterday morning, Carroll said that he may have been misled on what type of surgery Sherman might need to repair the ligament damage in his elbow suffered in the NFC championship game.