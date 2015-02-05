Richard Sherman: My son sure does know how to make an entrance!

SEATTLE — The news came early Thursday morning.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted at 3:48 am that his son had arrived!
This is the first child for Sherman and his girlfriend Ashley Moss.
Sports Illustrated’s Peter King tweeted his congratulations and revealed the name of the new baby boy.
Sherman’s teammate tweeted their congratulations as well.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Sherman planned to wait until after his son’s birth to make a decision on how to move forward with his injured left elbow, according to coach Pete Carroll.
On his radio show on the team’s flagship station yesterday morning, Carroll said that he may have been misled on what type of surgery Sherman might need to repair the ligament damage in his elbow suffered in the NFC championship game.
Shannon bales
Congrats to Richard and Ashley on the birth of their baby son !! Take care and enjoy. Get yourself healthy we need you whole. This is way better than any super bowl. You’ve been there done that. Your son will be forever. #GoHawks
Sandy wuse
Yes your an amazing Dad player and person heal up and a Happy Birthday to the lol man
tammy marcoe
Congrats on the birth of your son…
Carol Wilhelm
Congratulations! Feb. 5th is a good day for a birthday. I’ve had it for 68 years.
first and ted
Congrats!! Live long and prosper! GO HAWKS!!!
jans
How can he be “ecstatic” just a few days after Sunday’s debacle?
first and ted
you’re kidding, right? ….. (sigh)