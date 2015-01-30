Tunnel contractor completes excavation of 120-foot-deep pit to access damaged Bertha machine
SEATTLE — Seattle Tunnel Partners announced Friday that the digging of the 120-foot-deep pit to be used to access and repair the damaged Bertha boring machine has been completed.
“Crews removed the final scoop of soil from the pit on Friday,” STP, the contractor, said in a news release. “Approximately 20,000 cubic yards of material was removed from the ground over the course of excavation, which began in mid-October.”
Crews will now begin construction of a concrete cradle at the bottom of the pit that will support the machine after it moves through the pit’s southern all.
The length of time it takes Bertha to reach the pit will depend largely on her ability to mine through and digest the concrete. If she’s unable to mine through the wall, STP will create an opening from within the pit to give her an unobstructed path forward.
Once inside the pit, STP said, crews will use the massive red gantry crane pictured below to hoist the front end of the machine to the surface for repairs.
You can also watch raw video of pit excavation on YouTube.
6 comments
Robert
If seattle would spend 30% of the money they spend on sports ,on the school system they would have the smartest kids in the country…
I.M. Hawkish
Is that a white elephant I see in the bottom of that hole.
B Fudd
All of those tax dollars right into the pocket of unionized crime.For what this is costing taxpayers we could have had a new viaduct.I should think any engineer would be concerned about all the dirt, rock and material destabilized by drilling down to the Bertha machine. That hole will have to be filled back up. The whole project is stupid.
Hedley Fulton
Working in excavation does not seem easy to me. It is amazing that these workers were able to dig a 120 foot pit. It would definitely take a lot of hard work to be able to use heavy duty equipment like this. I have heard that you even need a specific license to use this type of machinery.
Ellen Banks
Excavation must take a lot of work. It’s incredible that they can dig down 120 feet. To accomplish such a task, the equipment must be very durable.
Adrienne McGuire
You’re so right, Ellen! It is definitely no small task to dig a hole this deep, and the dangers present to all excavation workers are very real at all times.