Seattle man asks ex-girlfriends to review him on dating app, what happened next will be made into a movie

Editor’s note: This story contains language some may find offensive
SEATTLE — One restless night recently in Seattle, 26-year-old engineer Jake Chapman decided to change up his dating strategy.
“I’ve been taking dating a little too serious lately,” he posted on reddit last week. “So I decided to ask my ex-girlfriends at 1am to write a 1-2 sentence review about me for my Tinder profile and rate me 1-5 stars.”
Chapman wrote that it worked out exactly as he thought it would (at least initially).
"1 ex won't stop texting me now, and the others hate me even more then when they left to begin with," he wrote. "But hey, at least my matches are blowing up baha."
Here's how Chapman updated his Tinder profile.
Chapman's unique profile kind of blew up on the dating app and then on social media and he started getting all kinds of attention.
Then something unexpected happened.
"After seeing the image on Twitter and Facebook one of my exes that I left, Taylor, decided she was hurt that I didn't think of her and decided to text me her review which has now been added to the profile."
Chapman wrote that Taylor gave him 4.5 stars and wrote a glowing review.
"He's got a job, condo, dog, fast car, can cook, good with his hands 🙂 and is a complete sweet heart. The only thing keeping me from trying to be with him is 1,155 miles"
Taylor lives in southern California.
But that's not where the story ends.
"Less then 3 hours after Taylor writing her review about me and telling me she has a boyfriend, I get this," wrote Chapman who then posted a screen capture of a text conversation.
Got that? boyfriend has been dumped.
You know where this is going now right?
"Everybody wants to know what's going on with Taylor," wrote Chapman. "I woke up this morning to a text from her."
Now as the internet waits breathlessly for news of Taylor's visit to Seattle we are pretty sure someone in Hollywood is furiously working on a script.
Sleepless in Seattle 2?
UPDATE: After openly wondering on the air whether this might be some kind of viral stunt, Chapman himself tweeted us.
10 comments
first and ted
Wow,… … burp!
Glen
Crazier things have happened!!!
Anonymous
My ex and me were together for Two years and 4 months, we were very happy to be husband and wife, last month we went to california and stayed with his family, after we got back he started acting distant, then he started hanging out with a girl, and kept sneaking off to go hangout with her, so i got upset, i could not endure, i tried to do everything to please him but it got worst, one day he left the house and never came back, i tried reaching him but no way i could reach him, because of the heart break he has put me into, i went into search of a real spell caster but I was scammed several times, but I never relented in my search because I want a happy life with my boyfriend, when i saw testimony about spell caster Mr Robinson buckler on the internet, so i contacted him and to my greatest surprise (((robinsonbuckler @ yahoo. com))) restored my relationship, my boyfriend came back to me, i took him back and I am now settled with my him by the magic power of Mr Robinson buckler spell,
boydpar
I worked for a large Fitness Company which provided me with a good salary, a company car, laptop, mobile phone and a residence were i stay. All I had to do was work 7 days a week, 10 hours aday. The company was very ‘sales driven’ and as long as I created good ‘numbers’ nothing could happen to me. But making sales meant that the people who already joined our clubs didn’t get the attention they needed, and left. I preferred to embrace the existing members instead of the stress of gaining enough new members. To make a long story short, I wasn’t useful for the company anymore (although my clubs gained profit month after month) so I got kicked out of the company in a very bad way. They took the company car, laptop, mobile phone, and the residence. I thought to myself i am good at what i do any i can get a spot at another company but i was wrong every interview i went for all i heard them say was that i am too old to make the number of sales that will be required that they needed younger and vibrant person. They did not even give the chance to prove myself and calling me old , i am just 46 . I had my family to care for my part time work was not doing it for me i knew i needed a job with go pay it was the only way out of the mess i was in. I came across an article on the Internet were some one was talking about how he got the job he lost back and that a spell caster called Akpe Osilama helped them casted a spell that get him is job back. Honestly it sounded crazy to me and impossible because i did not even believe in all those kind of stuff. But things began to go bad i was always fighting with my wife over silly things and i was not getting call from any company no body wanted me. Out of desperation i contact the spell caster with hopes that some how some way i was going to get something out of it . I just want to say this, world is bigger that we all think there are forces and power we can not explain i say this because Akpe Osilama got me back my job and also made me the assistance sales manager of that same fitness Company that fired me. He did not ask me to pay anything for the spell he did for me which was surprising but he told me those who gave him the power did not ask anything of him so he is just trying to help helpless as much as he can. However i was to get some materials that was going to be used for spell but i asked him to get them for me with the total cost i sent to him because if i was to get them myself i would have broken some laws and gotten into trouble. Just after he finish the spell he sent me a package with instructions on how to use make it effective. Just after 24 hours the CEO of the company came personally to my house asking me to come and work for the company again and promising to increase my salary and making me the assistance sales manager. Just like that my life was back on track. Call me a fool or anything you please i do not regret contacting the spell caster for help my advice, do the same using this as contact medium { chiefpriestakpeosilamaspellcast at yahoo dot com } this is a spelled out email address convert to email address format. PLEASE ALL OUT THERE THAT WISH TO USE THE SERVICES OF THIS GREAT SPELL CASTER CALLED AKPE OSILAMA, BEWARE OF SOME PEOPLE THAT MIGHT COPY THIS COMMENT AND CHANGE JUST ONLY THE NAME OF THIS SPELL CASTER AND HIS MAILING ADDRESS. AND ALSO READ CAREFULLY AND OBSERVE THE DATE IT WAS POSTED. BE ORIGINAL AND NOTE THAT THERE ARE SEVERAL PEOPLE OUT THERE THAT ARE NOT REAL SPELL CASTER APART FROM AKPE OSILAMA THAT HELPED ME, I CAN BOLDLY SAY THE REST ARE CON ARTIST AS IT WAS ONLY AKPE THAT HELPED ME. I AM TRYING TO EMPHASIS ON THIS BASE ON THE FACT THAT I DONT WANT YOU THAT NEED HELP TO FALL INTO THE WRONG HANDS. BE WISE !
boydpar
How Chief Priest Akpe Osilama restored my job and family back. Maybe be someone out there is looking for help to get back his lost job and to restore his or her family back, From the inner most part of my heart, I will advice you to contact Akpe Osilama because he is really good at this spell stuff. I know you all think that this might be a lie and a trick,The true is that you may be right i can prove it to you.But however you can contact and see for yourself his hand work. I was having issue with my job and family but when i contact Akpe Osilama for help his honestly was strong and i got a good result he definitely loves help out with any kind of problem you can never be too sure of this unless you contact him for help. Here is an email address to help you reach him (((chiefpriestakpeosilamaspellcast @ yahoo. com))) i promise you your decision will not bring regret alright
kate
robinson.buckler @ yahoo. com … restored my relationship, my boyfriend came back to me, i took him back and I am now settled with my him
Kate………….
unityspelltemple
My ex husband split up with me 2 months ago and I have been trying to get him back since then. he left me with no contact and just ignores me constantly. I have pleaded and begged him through texts messages for him to come back to me but he wont reply, I wanted him back desperately. We where in a very good and sound relationship, I cry myself to sleep all the time yet he just ignores me and gets on with his life like I didn’t exist with a New girlfriend, we where couple for over a year, I tried my best to get him back but did not work out until I found a spell caster called Dr.Unity is who help me and cast a unique and pure powerful love spell for which I use in getting back my ex back within 48 hours. His contact as follows: Email: Unityspelltemple@gmail.com ,you can also call or Add him on Whats-app: +2348071622464· Kendra crook, Texas,United States
Happy
My life became devastated when my husband sent me packing, after 8 years that we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to make my husband take me back. One day at work, i was absent minded not knowing that my boss was calling me, so he sat and asked me what its was all about i told him and he smiled and said that it was not a problem. I never understand what he meant by it wasn’t a problem getting my husband back, he said he used a spell to get his wife back when she left him for another man and now they are together till date and at first i was shocked hearing such thing from my boss. He gave me an email address of the great spell caster who helped him get his wife back, i never believed this would work but i had no choice that to get in contact with the spell caster which i did, and he requested for my information and that of my husband to enable him cast the spell and i sent him the details, but after two days, my mom called me that my husband came pleading that he wants me back, i never believed it because it was just like a dream and i had to rush down to my mothers place and to my greatest surprise, my husband was kneeling before me pleading for forgiveness that he wants me and the kid back home, then i gave Happy a call regarding sudden change of my husband and he made it clear to me that my husband will love me till the end of the world, that he will never leave my sight. Now me and my husband is back together again and has started doing pleasant things he hasn’t done before, he makes me happy and do what he is suppose to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind, kindly contact Happy for help and you can reach him via email: happylovespell2@gmail.com
Hana
[…]Dr.mac@yahoo. com: Helped to bring My Ex-Husband back with his spiritual power […]
Juliet
My husband left me to be with another woman. I wanted him back so much. i was jealous and it made us argue all the time until he vanished away, I was desperate to get him back, I wasted so much time and money trying to get him back and nothing worked. I became lonely for 2 years. To make it short, I found a spell caster Dr Mack by accident. I don’t know how I found him and i cant remember. But when I first saw the good testimonies about his wonderful work and after reading the Testimonials, I decided I had to try and give it one last shot. After the his work was done, a miracle happened, my husband came home. it was awesome, anyone who needs help, should email dr.mac@yahoo. com He is the best. whoever need a spell caster that will work for you and bring back your lover should contact 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂