Arrest made in Oregon’s ‘antifreeze’ cat poisonings

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in a poisoning case that has killed nine cats in one neighborhood.

Lt. Steve Birr said 38-year-old Antonio Ramos-Perez was arrested Friday on one count of first-degree aggravated animal abuse.

The police spokesman says the man was cited but not taken into custody. It was not known late Friday whether he had a lawyer.

Birr put the cat death total at nine.

KPTV in Portland reports that Dr. Sherrie Morris of Willamette Valley Animal Hospital says five dead cats and a kitten that had to be euthanized all tested positive for antifreeze in their systems.

Birr says additional testing is ongoing.

The first cat began showing signs of poisoning on Jan. 16. Birr says the most recent death took place Monday.

The Statesman Journal reports that Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said earlier this week that the county has contracted with Jake Kamins, who is an animal cruelty deputy district attorney for the state. Kamins will be a special prosecutor in the case.

TEXT BELOW IS FROM EARLIER CNN REPORT ON Q13 FOX NEWS:

Salem, OR — Rebecca Hogan told Fox 12 she started to notice her cat Harley was sick early Saturday morning but couldn’t figure out why. Harley had seizures and was foaming at the mouth before he died. On Sunday, the second of her three cats, Athena, had the same symptoms. She didn’t survive either.

“It was really sad,” Hogan said. “We didn’t have them very long, maybe eight months, but they were family and my daughter’s pets, and my daughter had to watch her cats die.”

They realized they weren’t alone when Hogan’s brother, Jay Jay Washington, started walking around the neighborhood on NW 6th near Rosemont in Salem.

“They were everywhere. You could see them laying in the yards,” she added.

Dr. Sherrie Morris from the Willamette Valley Animal Hospital said five dead cats were brought in, along with a live kitten that only had 20 percent of its kidney function left and had to be put down. All six tested positive for antifreeze in their systems.

Hogan said those six are on top of her two cats that didn’t go to the animal hospital. A volunteer rescuer said there could be even more poisoned cats they don’t know about yet.

“It’s horrible,” Washington told Fox 12. “To see the other cats like that – they were loved by other people, obviously the neighborhood fed them – they loved these cats and now they’re gone.”

Hogan and Washington said a neighbor admitted to police he put antifreeze in cat food on his property because he was tired of the animals coming to his home.

While Salem Police could not confirm the admission Monday night, a representative did say the poisonings are no accident. Police do have a person of interest. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney, but no arrests have yet been made.

“I was told he didn’t realize it would be such a suffering process. He thought they would just die immediately,” Hogan said of the neighbor suspected of the poisonings. “But unfortunately, that’s not what happened. It was hours of watching our animals shake and moan and seizure and foam. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

The concern now is for surviving cats in the neighborhood; if a poisoned cat throws up and another one eats it, there’s a chance that cat could become sick.

If you know anything that can help, call Salem Police.