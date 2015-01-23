Arrest made in Oregon’s ‘antifreeze’ cat poisonings
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in a poisoning case that has killed nine cats in one neighborhood.
Lt. Steve Birr said 38-year-old Antonio Ramos-Perez was arrested Friday on one count of first-degree aggravated animal abuse.
The police spokesman says the man was cited but not taken into custody. It was not known late Friday whether he had a lawyer.
Birr put the cat death total at nine.
KPTV in Portland reports that Dr. Sherrie Morris of Willamette Valley Animal Hospital says five dead cats and a kitten that had to be euthanized all tested positive for antifreeze in their systems.
Birr says additional testing is ongoing.
The first cat began showing signs of poisoning on Jan. 16. Birr says the most recent death took place Monday.
The Statesman Journal reports that Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said earlier this week that the county has contracted with Jake Kamins, who is an animal cruelty deputy district attorney for the state. Kamins will be a special prosecutor in the case.
TEXT BELOW IS FROM EARLIER CNN REPORT ON Q13 FOX NEWS:
Salem, OR — Rebecca Hogan told Fox 12 she started to notice her cat Harley was sick early Saturday morning but couldn’t figure out why. Harley had seizures and was foaming at the mouth before he died. On Sunday, the second of her three cats, Athena, had the same symptoms. She didn’t survive either.
“It was really sad,” Hogan said. “We didn’t have them very long, maybe eight months, but they were family and my daughter’s pets, and my daughter had to watch her cats die.”
They realized they weren’t alone when Hogan’s brother, Jay Jay Washington, started walking around the neighborhood on NW 6th near Rosemont in Salem.
“They were everywhere. You could see them laying in the yards,” she added.
Dr. Sherrie Morris from the Willamette Valley Animal Hospital said five dead cats were brought in, along with a live kitten that only had 20 percent of its kidney function left and had to be put down. All six tested positive for antifreeze in their systems.
Hogan said those six are on top of her two cats that didn’t go to the animal hospital. A volunteer rescuer said there could be even more poisoned cats they don’t know about yet.
“It’s horrible,” Washington told Fox 12. “To see the other cats like that – they were loved by other people, obviously the neighborhood fed them – they loved these cats and now they’re gone.”
Hogan and Washington said a neighbor admitted to police he put antifreeze in cat food on his property because he was tired of the animals coming to his home.
While Salem Police could not confirm the admission Monday night, a representative did say the poisonings are no accident. Police do have a person of interest. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney, but no arrests have yet been made.
“I was told he didn’t realize it would be such a suffering process. He thought they would just die immediately,” Hogan said of the neighbor suspected of the poisonings. “But unfortunately, that’s not what happened. It was hours of watching our animals shake and moan and seizure and foam. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”
The concern now is for surviving cats in the neighborhood; if a poisoned cat throws up and another one eats it, there’s a chance that cat could become sick.
If you know anything that can help, call Salem Police.
Kenneth Briggs
a sad sad story .
baldone01
If one of my cats died at the hands of a sick bas__rd like this, he wouldn’t have to worry about the police…
03sv1g
It’s not a problem if you keep your animals on your own property. Some of us don’t like grabbing handfuls of your precious kitty’s shit when we do yard work. If they are so important to you, you should want to protect them by keeping them home. Spare me the tired, old “you can’t contain a cat” argument too. If you can’t contain it, you shouldn’t be allowed to have it as a pet. You cat owners are the most inconsiderate, self centered bunch of people I know of.
Michael B
How anthropocentric of you.
Michael Walls
O3SV1G, you are smart to hide behind a pseudonym (shaking)
Frank Dofelmier
Love to stuff anti freeze down your throat. I don’t own cats but you are a Richard Crainumn.
Shannon
I realize not everyone appreciates a cat. As a cat owner, I know it is hard to keep them on my property when they go outside, but I have also had dogs show up at my home on numerous occasions, and not ONCE have I considered poisoning them, or any other animal who happens to come visit. I consider it “par for the course”. I don’t consider myself “inconsiderate” of my neighbors when my cat(s) may “visit” their property. In fact, I think most of them are appreciative, as we live in “orchard” territory, and I am sure they take care of mice and what-not for them! As, we don’t mind too much of the neighbor dogs coming to visit, as they don’t mean any harm!
brian
03svic: if you have a problem with cats or dogs coming on to your property, then you should try to contact the animal’s owner first. If that doesn’t work, then you should call the cops and the SPCA. You’re not allowed to take the law into your own hands. You should like the late Fred Phelps (WBC founder) who blew the head off a neighbor’s German Shepherd dog, because it had been pooping on the Phelps’ lwan.
Nola
Then it´s ok to poision them, huh? Oh, not everyone appreciates children, so it is ok to poison them, when they approach your yard or even enter it to collect a football or something they have thrown over your fence or make some noise outside??? You should see a psychiatrist, urgently!!!
Jeff
Amen! I too hate the useless little bastards! Everyone should just have dogs!
Nola
You need to see a psychiatrist, urgently! Hope you soon get arrested and locked away for the rest of your miserable life. You are certainly a threat and danger for society, you psycho!
jason bender
If you lived in my neighborhood, at best your house (and any replacements) would mysteriously burn down… At worst, you would die in my neighborhood…
Heywood Jablowme
Man you are one HELL of a Great human being. You get it!!! Everything you said is 100% true. God Bless you bro.
jason bender
Agreed. Not only would I kill the sack of shit – I would do it with my bare hands…
justsayin93
uhhuh
Mexicans come here to murder cats and rape girls. I think we could go back to having American teenagers pick the fruit – the work would be good for their characters.
DuhNigreus
Amen. We appreciate your honesty and candor.
transforminglifenow
It’s so much better to have indoor cats, since there are so many things that can happen to them. However, I hope this guy goes to jail. No excuse for this behavior.
angela
wow nice compassion ass monkey.. Some of those cats belonged to small children. How would you like it if you had a kid whose dog was purposely run over for crossing the street and the driver simply says keep you dog in it’s yard and this would not happen. Somebody needs to feed that piece of trash some antifreeze… Besides your lawn is getting free furtilizer ………… You just sound like a cruel person who doesnt like sweet defensless animals…. Shame on u
elephantine21
buddy, get a grip and get a life..take some anger management classes, get a hobby, find a friend…anything. The only sociopath or vermin is you. What a bitter waste of skin. Were you deprived of love as a child? Is that why you turned into a deranged psycho? Get help, you seriously need it.
Susan Wayton
Wow, an Internet Tough Guy…we should all be shaking in our boots!
Carol Tutor Rowland
My word, I can not believe some of the cruel statements made on this post.
Of all the poisons, antifreeze is one of the most cruel, it’s anyone using it on any creature should be punished
I se comments stating that cat people are mentally ill but look at the hateful statements on here and tell me who sounds more deranged? If cat people are use to hearing people talk like this then I can understand why they might be antisocial with humans.
As for the cats…
It is up to the county and/or city in which you live in as to who is in the wrong not your personal preferences of animals in your yard.
Many places allow cats “free range”. If you kill it or harm it you must be able to prove that it endangered your livestock or your livelihood.
I have lived in places that had the same laws for cats as for dogs. My cats walked on leashes and I had cat proof fences in my yard.
I have also watched as my 3yr old held his dying cat for hours as it’s insides were eaten away from the antifreeze.
I wouldn’t move into a neighborhood that allowed alligators to roam my yard freely because I don’t want to deal with alligators but I don’t mind my neighbors cats.
If you don’t want to deal with cats then check your local laws before you move in and don’t move to a place that has free range cat laws. If you moved into a place ignorant of the laws then it is your fault, not the fault of the cat owner and the animals should not have to pay for it
And yes I have moved from a place that had free range laws on dogs because they were a nuisance I didn’t want to deal with, the dogs and dog owners had the law on their side and I was left with the choice of breaking the law, deal with the issues or move.
phil
Omg the photo looks like mine.
cats belong in the house if your a responsible cat owner. i found mine outside starving to death.
she now has a great home.never let your cats out if you love them.they will have their 9 lives