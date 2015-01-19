MUST SEE: Driver stuck on icy interstate ‘barely missed’ by careening semi-truck (VIDEO)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (CNN) – After freezing rain and snow glazed roads across the Northeast, leaving as many as six dead, more misery awaits Monday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through the morning for upstate Vermont and portions of New Hampshire, Maine and western Massachusetts.

In New Jersey a driver stuck behind a jack-knifed semi-truck captured frightening video of another semi-truck careening toward the car from behind after losing control on an icy section of I-95 Sunday.

“I only wanted to take a picture while I was awaiting for them to clear up,” wrote the driver on YouTube. “And then I heard noise from behind. I was barely missed.”

In Vermont, there could be between 3 and 7 inches of snow and 10 inches in the state’s highest elevations.

Ice storms hit parts of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, prompting the mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, to begin the hashtag #Icezilla.

“Still slippery, but calls are slowing down in our 911 center. #Danbury #Icezilla,” Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted.

The Hartford Courant reported that the ice contributed to more than 216 car accidents on Sunday, including a fatal crash in New Haven.

The New York Fire Department fielded some 3,700 emergency calls, CNN affiliate WABC reported Monday, and the department took the unusual step of calling in help from neighboring agencies.

As Monday wears on — there’s some good news for the Northeast — the ice will start melting as temperatures creep upward.

Pennsylvania deaths

A messy mix of ice and rain left bridges, overpasses and interstates very slick Sunday. Two people died in accidents related to black ice in the Philadelphia area, state police said.

In one of the accidents, one person was killed after getting out of a car and being hit by an oncoming vehicle, authorities said. The person got out of the car after crashing into at least 20 vehicles piled up on Interstate 76.

An additional two people were killed in a multicar crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, CNN affiliate KYW reported. The three cars rammed into a tractor-trailer and got stuck underneath, it said.

Maryland deaths

At least one person has died in Harford County, Maryland, state police spokesman Greg Shipley said.

There were dozens of crashes Sunday throughout central and northern Maryland. Most occurred in Howard, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties.