Tsunami shelter being built in coastal Washington town of Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — Ground is being broken on a new vertical evacuation structure as part of the new Ocosta Elementary School.
It’s the first of its kind that could withstand the power of a tsunami and save upwards of a thousand lives.
WESTPORT, Wash. — Ground is being broken on a new vertical evacuation structure as part of the new Ocosta Elementary School.
It’s the first of its kind that could withstand the power of a tsunami and save upwards of a thousand lives.
2 comments
pet portraits
I love my dogs and cats and decided to have a photo converted into a real painting. It looks amazing and I am so pleased I did it. For more details on Pet Portraits why not take a look at this http://www.thandie-newton.org/2014/08/02/importance-of-having-a-professionally-designed-website-for-your-business/ as you may find it helpful. Regards Moscowitz Ciardullo
okeydokee
I transferred this to you, since you live in Hawaii. The Hawaiian’s are building their own Islands for themselves so if you want to tie-in with the rest of the people in Hawaii & give them this my solution so the Glacier does’nt destroy lives & any of the Islands. Its up to you. This also goes for everyone else. http://www.globalcommand.net/pressrelease2.aspx Mike