Check the latest school closures and delays
Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Tsunami shelter being built in coastal Washington town of Westport

Posted 6:45 PM, January 15, 2015, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTPORT, Wash. — Ground is being broken on a new vertical evacuation structure as part of the new Ocosta Elementary School.

It’s the first of its kind that could withstand the power of a tsunami and save upwards of a thousand lives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments