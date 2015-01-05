Former employees reportedly post giant sign in window before leaving failing Seattle Wet Seal store (PHOTO)

SEATTLE — Some former employees of the Wet Seal store at the Northgate Mall reportedly hung a sign in the window calling for customers to boycott the retailer.

“Today at Northgate- Wet Seal having some problems,” reads the caption on the original photo of the sign posted to the Seattle subreddit.

The photo quickly shot to the number one slot on the reddit front page with thousands of upvotes and comments.

You can see the claims in the photo below:

Wet Seal has seen sales declines for 11 of the last 12 quarters reported Business Insider.

Buzzfeed News has predicted the retailer could be the ‘next 90s icon to die.’