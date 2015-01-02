Another teenage girl dies only days after flu symptoms appear

REDFIELD, Iowa — A 14-year-old Iowa girl who first complained of flu-like symptoms on Dec. 21 died only days later, WHO-TV reported Friday.
Amber Gray loved reading and drawing, her uncle, Adam Broman, told the news station.
“She was completely healthy, nothing wrong with her,” he told the station. “Yeah, just a healthy typical 14-year-old girl, which makes what happens to her that much more shocking.”
Although Gray had gotten the flu shot, she complained of flu-like symptoms on December 21. The following day things quickly got worse.
“My sister and brother-in-law took her to the urgent care Monday night thinking she had strep but she did not have strep,” said Broman. “The next morning she had a temperature of 105 and was immediately taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital and immediately put on ventilator.”
Five days later Amber died from pneumonia and sepsis — complications from influenza A.
It was similar to the case of a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota who died a week after coming down with the flu >>> SEE the Shannon Zwanziger case here.
The Gray family never thought Amber would be one of this season’s fatal flu victims.
“Do not ignore signs like this because it`s amazing how quick something like this can happen,” Broman said. “Just hug your sons and daughters when you can because it`s surprising how quickly something like this can happen.”
Amber’s funeral is Saturday.
5 comments
brittany brown
What was her symptoms
okeydokee
In the late 1920’s a whole small city other than one household had the flu. The Doctor visited that one home to find out what their secret . They said an onion extracts Bacteria out of each room in their home & garage its in every 25 to 30 days, so the Doctor took a onion to his L aboratory cut it up and put a piece under his Microscope. He found the onion was full of Bacteria, so he put a onion in each room of each house of that city. Flu medicine helped get rid of flu’s & colds faster because the onion was extracting Bacteria out of each room in each house. My suggestion is to get a bag of big o nions and paper bowls and put a onion in each paper bowl in each room and garage and change it out every 25 to 30 days. Mike
