Another teenage girl dies only days after flu symptoms appear

Posted 8:10 PM, January 2, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Fourteen-year-old Amber Gray was a healthy, typical teenager, but she died only days after catching the flu. (Photo: WHO-TV/Des Moines, Iowa)

REDFIELD, Iowa — A 14-year-old Iowa girl who first complained of flu-like symptoms on Dec. 21 died only days later, WHO-TV reported Friday.

Amber Gray loved reading and drawing, her uncle, Adam Broman, told the news station.

“She was completely healthy, nothing wrong with her,” he told the station. “Yeah, just a healthy typical 14-year-old girl, which makes what happens to her that much more shocking.”

Although Gray had gotten the flu shot, she complained of flu-like symptoms on December 21. The following day things quickly got worse.

“My sister and brother-in-law took her to the urgent care Monday night thinking she had strep but she did not have strep,” said Broman. “The next morning she had a temperature of 105 and was immediately taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital and immediately put on ventilator.”

Five days later Amber died from pneumonia and sepsis — complications from influenza A.

It was similar to the case of a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota who died a week after coming down with the flu >>> SEE the Shannon Zwanziger case here.

The Gray family never thought Amber would be one of this season’s fatal flu victims.

“Do not ignore signs like this because it`s amazing how quick something like this can happen,” Broman said. “Just hug your sons and daughters when you can because it`s surprising how quickly something like this can happen.”

Amber’s funeral is Saturday.

5 comments

    • the cold hard truth

      Firehose diarrhea, explosive diarrhea, projectile vomiting, projectile diarrhea, dry heaves, sandblast diarrhea and diarrhea.

      Reply
  • Kevin Bond (@Cancerkiller543)

    Obviously the flu shot shot her to death – Nobody will die again – with or without flu shot, once everybody (kids and adults) start doing my WVD – The Weapon of Virus Destruction – Just an exercise for a minute a day – The cure and prevention of any diseases, known on Earth for more than 2 million years – Infections, Cancers, Diabetes and Strokes – Even Tibetans don’t know how to stay absolutely healthy all the time – The price of the WVD for the whole world is 5 billion EURO/BUCKS/BP.

    Reply
  • okeydokee

    In the late 1920’s a whole small city other than one household had the flu. The Doctor visited that one home to find out what their secret . They  said an onion extracts Bacteria out of each room in their home & garage  its in every 25 to 30 days, so the Doctor took a onion to his L aboratory cut it up and put a piece under his Microscope. He found the onion was  full of Bacteria, so he  put a onion in each room of each house of that city. Flu medicine helped get rid of flu’s & colds faster because the onion was extracting Bacteria out of each room in each house. My suggestion is to get a bag of big  o nions and paper bowls and put a onion in each paper bowl in each room and garage  and change it out every 25 to 30 days.   Mike

    Reply