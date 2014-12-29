United Airlines sues 22-year-old who found way to get cheaper plane tickets
NEW YORK — A young computer whiz from New York City has launched a site to help people buy cheap plane tickets. But an airline company and its travel partner want to shut him down.
United Airlines and Orbitz filed a civil lawsuit last month against 22-year-old Aktarer Zaman, who founded the website Skiplagged.com last year.
The site helps travelers find cheap flights by using a strategy called “hidden city” ticketing.
The idea is that you buy an airline ticket that has a layover at your actual destination. Say you want to fly from New York to San Francisco — you actually book a flight from New York to Lake Tahoe with a layover in San Francisco and get off there, without bothering to take the last leg of the flight.
This travel strategy only works if you book a one-way flight with no checked bags (they would have landed in Lake Tahoe).
It’s not like these tickets are the cheapest all the time, but they often are.
In the lawsuit, United and Orbitz call Skiplagged “unfair competition” and allege that it is promoting “strictly prohibited” travel. They want to recoup $75,000 in lost revenue from Zaman.
Zaman said he knew a lawsuit was inevitable but he points out that there’s nothing illegal about his website.
He also said he has made no profit via the website and that all he’s done is help travelers get the best prices by exposing an “inefficiency” in airline prices that insiders have known about for decades.
“[Hidden city ticketing] have been around for a while, it just hasn’t been very accessible to consumers,” Zaman told CNNMoney.
Indeed, “hidden city,” ticketing is no secret among frequent fliers, said Michael Boyd, President of Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting firm in Evergreen, Colo. Boyd worked as an American Airline ticket agent 30 years ago, and says he was trained at the airline to help customers find “hidden city” fares.
“I don’t think it’s illegal what he’s doing,” Boyd said. But lawsuits are expensive and it could end up costing the young entrepreneur who has irked the two billion dollar corporations.
Airlines usually offer cheaper fares for some destinations that are not regional hubs, Boyd said. Many of these flights are routed through more popular destinations. But if a lot of people take advantage of that discrepancy it could hurt the airlines, which is why they want to shut him down.
15 comments
Kadesh Elizabeth Hendricksen-Rosencrantz
Creepy douchebags!! Leave him alone.
Kenneth Briggs
SO SOME ONE FOUND OUT HOW TO PLAY YOUR GAME AND NOW YOU ARE PISSED OFF, SO LEAVE THE YOUNG MAN ALONE .
Rebecca Herring
Yeah, all those absolute hordes of passengers that can fly with just a carry-on that complies with all the silly TSA rules for liquids and such really make a dent in airline revenue.
Jimmy
I have been UPSing my ‘checked bags’ to hotels for about 10 years now. UPS is more than happy to deliver them to any hotels I stay in and you can ship all sorts of thing via UPS you can’t do with checked bags. It’s also way cheaper and, for me, 100% reliable. I don’t care it if takes a couple days for my dirty clothes to show up at my home. Unless you like dealing with checked bags. My carry on is a newspaper, a cell phone, a set of keys and my wallet.
ev3v4hn
Your company is idiot, morron, and childish, leave him alone
Keri
There is nothing illegal about this, move on morons!
He-Man
for once i have to thank you Q13 Fox news for now publicly telling the public about this website! i would have never known about it!
AD
Besides….Now everyone is looking for the “Hidden City” tickets – Website or not – At least I gonna do it 🙂
Mark Myers
I will never fly United again.
Glen
So it’s ok for the airlines to rape, pillage, and burn. But let one man help the travelers a little, and it’s hurting the airlines?? Hey airlines, go to hell, and leave this guy alone!!
GOD
Babs Streisand called…she wants her mistake back.
safdsda
Reddit much?
