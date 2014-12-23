× In Christmas spirit, Good Samaritan gives homeless man portable shelter with insulation and lock

SEATTLE — Pvgz Addams’ goal was to find and help a particular homeless man who he had seen from news reports had been robbed of his change on the streets of Seattle.

Addams, of Ocean Park, Wash., drove nearly four hours to deliver a portable shelter he had built for Michael Gillespie, the homeless man who had been robbed and whose story was told on Q13 FOX News.

To read our previous report, click here >>>

But when Addams got to Seattle, he couldn’t find Gillespie. But he did find another Mike — Mike Wheeler, who also lives on the streets.

“I ended up talking to him for a minute and he’s a really nice guy so I’m like, you know what, I’m not going to turn you away, this is yours, take it,” Addams said Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What he gave Wheeler was a small house on wheels -- an insulated, portable shelter complete with a lock on the door. It's even got a carbon monoxide detector.

Addams also gave Wheeler toiletries and other items.

"He was looking for someone else," Wheeler said of Addams. "He actually made my Christmas. I'm more appreciative that you could ever think."

Addams said he hopes his action will inspire others to pay it forward.

"I'm not a big fan of being in the public eye, but if it's a matter of raising awareness of issue that's largely ignored and helping people who are largely ignored, I'll do whatever I have to do to make that happen."

Addams said he's raised enough money to build three more portable shelters, with each one costing about $650.

Wheeler said, "I hope the world will have a lot more people like him. I hope he gets a lot of help so he can do this for other people. I don't want to be the only one this happens for."