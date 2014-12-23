In Christmas spirit, Good Samaritan gives homeless man portable shelter with insulation and lock
SEATTLE — Pvgz Addams’ goal was to find and help a particular homeless man who he had seen from news reports had been robbed of his change on the streets of Seattle.
Addams, of Ocean Park, Wash., drove nearly four hours to deliver a portable shelter he had built for Michael Gillespie, the homeless man who had been robbed and whose story was told on Q13 FOX News.
To read our previous report, click here >>>
But when Addams got to Seattle, he couldn’t find Gillespie. But he did find another Mike — Mike Wheeler, who also lives on the streets.
“I ended up talking to him for a minute and he’s a really nice guy so I’m like, you know what, I’m not going to turn you away, this is yours, take it,” Addams said Tuesday.
What he gave Wheeler was a small house on wheels -- an insulated, portable shelter complete with a lock on the door. It's even got a carbon monoxide detector.
Addams also gave Wheeler toiletries and other items.
"He was looking for someone else," Wheeler said of Addams. "He actually made my Christmas. I'm more appreciative that you could ever think."
Addams said he hopes his action will inspire others to pay it forward.
"I'm not a big fan of being in the public eye, but if it's a matter of raising awareness of issue that's largely ignored and helping people who are largely ignored, I'll do whatever I have to do to make that happen."
Addams said he's raised enough money to build three more portable shelters, with each one costing about $650.
Wheeler said, "I hope the world will have a lot more people like him. I hope he gets a lot of help so he can do this for other people. I don't want to be the only one this happens for."
10 comments
Skip
Nice holiday gesture on the part of the carpenter. Next, the homeless guy can flip that shed and turn a 50K profit in Seattle’s hot real estate market!
Joe Doney
So now we concentrate on making a portable house City? Many will become portable “Crack Houses” that still need a place to park as well as their portable dog house (with Christmas lights). I still say what would resolve the problem considerably is to bring in an old Navy ship, Yo! It can be moved and when it comes time to get rid Seattle’s homeless problem we set it assail; BON VOYAGE!
cineewoo
Joe Doney…it’s people like you who are the scum that society needs to set sail on that “old Navy ship.” You’d better hope that YOU never become homeless, and, believe me, I’ve seen some of the wealthiest people on earth end up living under a freeway overpass. It can happen to anyone. Your smug self-righteousness is repugnant and disgraceful. Do something to nurture a compassionate heart and mind. And a Merry Christmas to you too, sir.
Joe Doney
I WAS homeless, I did the tent cities, I ran several shelters, I drove the van that delivered blankets and supplies for SHARE Shelters I have been In The Salvation Army Men’s Program as-well-as St Vincent DePaul’s…An old Navy ship IS shelter with a Canteen for cooking meals, it can be moved to require The Cities limit on 90 days per stay, It offers the presence of security of 1-way-in/1-way-out; it has heating and air-conditioning, it can be moved near the bus lines, it cuts down on moving costs, it has laundry facilities…it offers privacy and showers, it has latreens and it uses very little energy to run…GENIUS! TY Takes a bow, (many of Seattle’s homeless are also waiting to go fishing) Merry Super Bowl!
cineewoo
Joe Doney…you have my most HUMBLE apology. Your comment did not get interpreted in the manner that you just clarified. I am truly sorry. It came across in the exact opposite way. You now have my profound respect for all that you have been through, and all that you are doing to help. I, too, was homeless for a year, and never believed that it would happen to me as I had been working since I was 15 years old and always knew how to keep going. One thing that I did NOT count on was my becoming ill and being UNABLE to support myself. This can happen to anyone. Bless everyone and let’s hope that the future will bring better and brighter days for all.
Joe Doney
I hate seeing thousands of ships sitting empty; always have; I hate seeing empty piers that could harbor ships that could provide housing/shelter and do you know that many of the fishing companies that come back from Alaska and fishing have loads of groceries and supplies that have to be emptied; so pull up next to a homeless shelter ship and donate! There are over 200 people waiting to go to Alaska to go fishing RIGHT NOW; that have come here to find employ in the seasonal industry…The problem, as I see it and experienced it; that an old ship could resolve, is to consolidate services. Most shelters don’t feed, few offer showers, fewer offer laundry and most homeless (as did I) have to go from place to place to get through their day. Try doing all this while you have a Full-Time-Job. Seattle was just a stop for me as I was on my way to Alaska in 1991. 12 years of my time here was spent homeless; an Honorably Discharged Vet, I knew I could help and got involved. I was the 5th person to sell Real Change and have the first years original copies to this day (Sept 1994-Oct 1995) I hope to write more about how to deal with this American problem and I know most of all the advocates personally; so yes, I was critical of this seemingly nice gesture because it provides shelter for A MOMENT; until it is considered an eye-sore and then an obstacle and then gets a ticket; is then abandoned until it becomes a nuisance and so on and so on. People living in their cars are asked to move on all the time; living in a vehicle is still considered VAGRANT. I know people that commit simple crimes just to get out of the wet and cold and believe you me; 90 days INSIDE Jail (3 hots and a cot) beats TRAMPING all over in the rain wet & cold. Hope Fox13 tries to find Michael in a month from now to find where he has found SHELTER for his shelter! Good Luck to you CINEEWOO friend me on facebook;)
hvgzhomelessshelters
http://www.gofundme.com/portable-shelters
June
God bless this man ,he tryingvto make a difference one kil home at a time Jesus said when you have done this to the least of man you have done it unto me,Pray money or spoys to buikd them will come in or bith amen 🙂
Airseal Inc.
Hello to every , as I am really eager of
reading this website’s post to be updated
regularly. It consists of pleasant information.
Spray Foam
Having a warm insulated shelter or home to sleep in at night is an essential part of life and its is good to help people out that deserve the help