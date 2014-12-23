CRAZY VIDEO: Female road rage driver claiming to be sheriff’s deputy attacks women on highway

Posted 9:15 AM, December 23, 2014, by , Updated at 09:17AM, December 23, 2014
Lady

Dierdre Orozco

YUBA CITY — Two women were attacked by a woman claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy in a bizarre case of highway road rage in California, FOX 40 reports.

Dierdre Orozco was arrested after allegedly swerving in and out of traffic, stopping on Interstate 80, claiming she was a sheriff’s deputy and attacking two women with her truck.  She was charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon.

The whole episode was caught on video.

According to FOX 40, Orozco stopped in the middle of traffic on I-80 and knocked on the victims’ window, claiming she was a sheriff’s deputy. She even produced a badge.

When the women refused to roll down the window, Orozco allegedly got back into her truck and rammed it into the victims’ car a short ways down the road.

Fortunately, a California Highway Patrol officer was called and spotted the suspect. But that hardly calmed her down.

“And she even got out of the car then ran twoards our car and the CHP officer had to yell at her, ‘Mam, stay in your car, stay in your car,'” Gladieux told FOX 40.

Police told Gladieux Saturday that Orozco had been released from jail that morning on a different hit and run charge.

