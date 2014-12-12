Visiting soldier can’t stay in wife’s apartment, landlord says

Central, SC (WHNS) — A soldier returning home for the holidays to see his wife and newborn baby in Central, South Carolina is being kicked out of his wife’s apartment after the landlord said he is overstaying the time allowed for visitors.

Sergeant William Bolt is stationed in Missouri, but his wife has been in Central. She gave birth to their daughter two weeks ago.

Bolt said the landlord at The Groves apartment complex in Central told him he had overstayed, saying visitors are not allowed to stay in the apartments past seven days, per the agreement signed by Bolt’s wife, Lily.

“I’m stationed in Missouri and we haven’t seen each other in six months. What’s the problem with me staying and visiting with my wife?” Bolt said.

The landlord, whose name is Chuck, told FOX Carolina he enforces that rule for all his tenants.

Since Bolt’s name is not on the lease, even though he is a spouse visiting, the landlord said he is not allowed to stay. Bolt said the landlord threatened to press charges and double his wife’s rent if he stayed.

“He stated to me that he didn’t care about our situation, he didn’t care about me being in the military,” Bolt said

Bolt said his wife is a Clemson University student and new mom. He fears she could be evicted.

FOX Carolina showed the agreement to an attorney, who said that provision is vaguely written, and said the landlord would have a hard time pressing charges, since the person visiting is the tenant’s husband.