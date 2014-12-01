Lawyer to sue every state high school athletic association in country, hopes to curb concussions

(CNN) — The legal fight over head injuries in football has made its way to the high school arena — and is heading to court.
A former Illinois high school football player has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association over concussions protocols and management.
“It’s the first-ever class action filed against a state high school association,” said attorney Joseph Siprut, who filed on behalf of 29-year-old Daniel Bukal.
Siprut also is the attorney who filed the class action against the NCAA over concussions — the one that has reached a preliminary settlement with the NCAA that could change the rules of the college game if it’s approved by a judge.
“Our goal is to bring the fight to the high school level,” Siprut said.
Lawsuits already exist that seek damages from the NCAA and NFL over how concussions are handled in college and pro ball. But neurosurgeons say that adolescent head injuries can be the most damaging, since they happen during a crucial developmental period.
While the high school suit is, right now, only filed in Illinois, Siprut said the goal is to sue every state high school athletic association in the country, changing the rules in each state to make the game safer.
Bukal, who attended Notre Dame College Prep in Illinois from 1999 to 2003, had many concussions during his high school career, the lawsuit said, but was never educated on the effects or the risks.
More than 10 years later, he still suffers from migraines and memory loss, his lawsuit says.
The suit alleges that the IHSA has failed young athletes because it “does not mandate specific guidelines or rules on managing student-athlete concussions and head injuries,” and “fails to mandate the removal of athletes who have appeared to suffer in practice (as opposed to games).”
It also does not have baseline testing, and does have medical staff with concussion training present at games, the suit says.
IHSA, which is a not-for-profit that regulates high school sports in the state, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
Bringing the legal fight to the high school level was almost inevitable. Similar lawsuits have been filed at the college and pro sport level, but both have met controversy.
The NCAA suit, which is awaiting a judge’s ruling on a $75 million settlement, is opposed by many NCAA critics who say it doesn’t go far enough and doesn’t directly benefit any of the players who have been injured.
The $75 million would go to screening and research and lawyer fees, but not the players.
“The players are being sold out for $15 million in legal fees and the NCAA couldn’t be happier,” said Ramogi Huma, president of the National College Players Association. He says the NCAA settlement didn’t address enough key issues that lead to head trauma, like the number of contact practices each season.
In pro football, an initial $765 million settlement was rejected by a federal judge, and then accepted later when the NFL agreed to put no cap on the monetary awards for thousands of former NFL players who have sued the league over injuries.
peter mclean
These ambulance chasers should lose their license to practice. There are risks involved in any activity, and when we engage in that activity we assume some degree of risk. In regard to the athlete that is initiating the lawsuit, there is no scientific method to unequivicably link his migrains and headaches to football or any other activity during the last 10 years. There may certainty be other contributors to his ailment. This has become an emotionally driven issue, not one based on science.
WCUATEP
Peter,
I cannot comment on this particular case, involving this single athlete. However, I have to ask if you have really read the medical research regarding the effects of traumatic brain injury in sport? You are correct that concussion management is being emotionally-driven by the lay person and (to an extent) the media. However, there is also an ever-growing mound of high-quality evidence in the medical community to support the long-term implications and risks of head injury in sports. This problem has been ignored for years in the athletic communities from youth to professional sports. It is now, finally, getting the attention it deserves.
tara
My son has permanent brain damage after hitting his head in gym class; I was not told. Then next day my son sustained 3rd degree concussion in a football gsme. Also the middle school received faulty helmets, over used. From high school. Prior to all this I requested to coach , bhis b helmet is horrinle, can I buy one for him. He sated “no, but I ll give him a good one, we only have a few. I requested from his coach AND Athletic directer , and I was told “no, not necessary. Had I n known about head injury in gym, I would never let him play in game. That was Ocr. 2013. Now I’m dealing with a son, who is having cognitive deficets. Now we are trying to fined out, if these deficets are degenerative. Publix schools do not replace helmets every year. NOT in N budget. I would like this atty email.
Bob Zornes
Yes, and remember all of those smokers that sued cigarette companies even AFTER the warnings went onto cigarette packs.
bostoninjurylaw
It was only a matter of time before the level at which people started considering the adverse effects began to spotlight younger football players. The American culture has embraced football so heavily now that it has become ingrained in the minds of kids from the earliest years of PeeWee and Pop Warner football. Hope that the suits and other forms of legal action move things forward for the better.