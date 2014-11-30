SEE IT: Facebook map shows what each state was thankful for this year

What are you most thankful for? Facebook analysts gathered data and created this map showing what people in each state were most grateful for.

Facebook statistics collected anonymized status updates that contained the words “grateful” or “thankful,” along with the word “day” preceded or followed by a number. They then aggregated those status updates and processed them using a text-clustering algorithm to show what people were grateful for.

The #1 thing people on Facebook are most thankful for? Friends! Also in the top ten are “family and friends,” “husband,” “children,” and “daughter.” It appears that we are most thankful for the people we are closest to.

Love reigns supreme in Washington while some other states seem to favor friends, family, religion, social media and the weather.

Facebook Statistics

Facebook Statistics

