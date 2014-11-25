Why did military keep sending recruiting brochures to 2 disabled foster teens?
SPOKANE VALLEY — Over several months, Autumn Chapman collected numerous military brochures and letters sent to her home. The mail was addressed to her two foster kids.
“We received different letters throughout the summer and this fall about recruiting our foster children into military services,” said Chapman.
Each time recruiters called her home she would tell them, “I’m not really too sure if that’s a good fit for our children.”
Chapman says her two foster children are developmentally disabled.
“I’ve asked them several different questions on how he got our information for our foster children and he said it was given through our school,” said Chapman.
Both teenagers are students in the Central Valley School District. Because they are foster kids, Chapman thought their information was private and could not be released.
“By federal law we are required to comply with request from military recruiters to provide student information,” said Central Valley School District spokeswoman Melanie Rose.
Under the No Child Left Behind Act, school districts are required to provide student information when requested by military recruiters. It is very similar to the information given to colleges and can include names, addresses, and phone numbers. It is basic information with few other details about each student.
Because medical records are sealed, any recruiter who contacted Chapman would not have known her kids are disabled.
“He (recruiter) was very apologetic. He was very shocked that that wasn’t more filtered for him,” said Chapman
One recruiter told Q13 FOX News that it is not their intention to cause anxiety for families. Many times the mass mailers are sent out to every name provided by schools and not every student qualifies for military service.
School districts allow parents and students to opt out and keep their information private.
For example, the Central Valley School District gives parents the option to fill out a form to withhold their child’s information. By doing so, their name is taken off the list provided to recruiters. This year, the district reported 524 students withheld their information from the military.
In an email, a spokesperson with the Washington National Guard said “schools have the opportunity to scrub the list.”
Removal from the list stops all national and state recruitment mailers.
The Central Valley School District confirmed Chapman did not fill out the paperwork to prevent her foster kids’ information from being released. So every time student information is requested by the military, their names are included on the list.
“If the student isn’t opted out, their name is going to end up on the list,” said Rose.
Chapman thought her teenagers’ information was automatically protected because they are foster kids.
A Washington State Department of Social and Health Services spokesperson said the state does not have control over the release of information to military recruiters. According to the state, it is the foster parent’s responsibility to protect the confidentiality of each foster kid.
Chapman said she will now fill out the proper forms to remove her kids from the list provided to recruiters.
7 comments
The World is Ending
When I was in HS I kept getting calls from recruters and I kept telling them I am 4F but they kept calling so when the ASVAB test and scored 6 points, (basically I got my name address and other personal info correct). All the calls stopped.
Kenneth Briggs
so get smart ,go to the damn office and show them .
Chad
I am a recruiter for the Air Force. As stated in the story we recruiters have no idea the qualifications of applicants we contact. The best practices is to remove these names as we are informed from the lists that we have on file. Please understand when I remove someone from my list this does not cross reference with other branches. With that said I have ran into cases were parents told me that there son or daughter was disabled, Then there son or daughter come to my office to enlist without any current medical conditions. Sometimes parents do embellish. I still think there is a fine line of harassment. If a parent asks me not to call I would still send one letter to the son or daughter. I would not bug them like sometimes I do hear what happens.
gina
This is a story? This is so stupid and who cares? A more newsworthy story would gave been saying the grass is green.
jeff
Companies never send out junk mail to millions who don’t want it in their mail box. I guess this person had to be told that she doesn’t have to read it if she doesn’t want mail from the military.
jeff
On a further note, there’s nothing wrong with choosing to serve in the military.
John Mayer
I am with them – ASVAB tests are hard, and there’s a lot of anxiety associated with them. When I did my test – if it weren’t for Studypug’s ASVAB test prep (https://www.studypug.com/asvab-test-prep) – i totally would’ve bombed it myself! Now that my cousin is trying to join the navy like me – he’s studying it like me, and running 10 miles a day to reduce the anxiety!