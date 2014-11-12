Seattle loses its collective mind, turns to Facebook to bemoan closure of favorite sandwich spot

SEATTLE –If you live in Seattle and you have a Facebook page you woke up Wednesday morning and saw post, after post, after post after post bemoaning the sudden closure of the city’s unofficial ‘favorite sandwich spot.’
Beloved sandwich restaurant Paseo closed the doors on both locations for good, multiple sources reported Tuesday.
According to a post on Reddit, a customer walked past Paseo’s Fremont location only to find a closure sign posted on the door. The sign read:
“Due to unfortunate circumstances, we are closing our doors. We appreciate all the support and loyalty you have shown us over the years. We will miss you. Thank you, The Paseo Crew.”
On Facebook the outcry was instant.
“I never post on Facebook. Please help me cope. PASEO!!!!!!!!!” wrote one Fremont resident.
“No joke, the best sandwich in the history of sandwiches and it’s closed. Goodbye forever, Paseo,” wrote someone else.
“WHAT?!?!?!?!?!” read one posts with a link to the news.
The shop is known to close for a brief period every winter. But according to the Seattle Times, this closure appears to be for good.
“An employee at the Fremont location of the cheap eats favorite said he came to work Tuesday ‘expecting to make 5 million sandwiches as usual,'” the Times said. “And was told by the owner that both the Fremont and Ballard branches were shutting down.”
Both locations — which specialize in Cuban sandwiches and cuisine — were incredibly popular, and often customers would wait in long lines for a bite to eat. Paseo has even won numerous awards, including being called the second best sandwich by the TLC Network.
There is no official word on why the restaurant closed. But some on Reddit are pointing to a lawsuit filed against the owners in September.
According to the complaint, the owners failed to pay workers overtime, the workers were not given adequate meal breaks and wages were withheld. The lawsuit also alleges Hispanic workers were treated differently than non-Hispanic workers, and those who complained were fired.
Again, these are just allegations and the exact reason for the closing is not yet known.
Some on Facebook are now sharing their ‘other’ favorite sandwich spots as a way to cope with the culinary loss.
“To help: Salumi’s, Tat’s, Tub’s Subs, Sub Sand, George’s Delicatessen, Market House Corned Beef, Pecos Pit, Delicatus,” went one post.
Luckily the folks over at Seattle Met Magazine have a list that just might help: 25 Drop-Dead Extraordinary Sandwiches.
That list includes the ‘Put a Bird on It’ at Skillet Diner, the ‘I Ate the Sheriff’ at HoneyHole, the ‘Simple Pleasure’ at Homegrown and the ‘KATSUPERTSTAR’ at Marination Mobile plus 20 other mouthwatering sandwich wonders (Please be prepared, the list does include Paseo so you’ll need to avert your eyes at that point to prevent a depression flashback.)
14 comments
Sara
You can thank the illegal mexican leeches for this….the frivolous lawsuits they filed against the restaurant in hopes of getting a handout at someone else’s expense. Gotta love those open borders, right?
Tony Karais
Sara, you’re an idiot. One you have no idea who was working at the shop and what their immigration status was or if that was ever a question. Secondly if you really want to play the race/conservative/wingnut card if it is indeed true that the restaurant was hiring illegals then doesn’t the restaurant ultimately bear the responsibility for hiring illegal workers? No? And then if the did indeed hire illegals you seem to think that they should effectively be treated as slave labor. You’ve got exactly the attitude I expect to see from Fox commenters and viewers. And one final note, we don’t have open borders moron.
Lece
*applause* Thank you Tony you took the words right out of my mouth…oh and Sara you truly are in fact an idiot and closed minded individual
Brian Jenkins
Sara you hit it right on the head……don’t let the “lesser minds” bother you. I have actually read the paperwork from one of the lawsuits and it IS exactly the standard liberal “entitlement” mindset behind it…….they agree to the work for a price, then they get fired, then they complain about how “unfair” the rates that THEY AGREED TO ahead of time are. Typical behavior from that crowd. They may or may not be illegals themselves but they do clearly have the same “entitlement” mindset that illegals have.
The Derp Police
I see. So you condone employers knowingly using illegal aliens to take away American jobs – but you don’t approve of illegal aliens taking the job.
So if you KNOW they’re illegal aliens from Mexico – why should Paseo go unpunished for failing to do proper I-9 and E-Verifiy certification of their employee staff – something every employer is supposed to do (well I-9, E-Verify laws vary from state to state). E-Verify by the way would basically prevent the use of stolen credentials, as it does a photo verification. So before you dig a deeper ignorance hole, careful to know what you’re talking about.
Chris
If you’re in ballard and want a good sandwhich. Go to The Other Coast.
Kris
Try STINK Cheese-Meat in Tacoma for great original sandwiches!
Skip
Lots of competition in the Ballard restaurant business.
craig sinclair
For those of you who are paying attention, you will see that this is one of MANY businesses that was basically driven out of business by all of the foolish new regulations and Obama-era lawsuits that are now part of our reality. As a business owner myself, I have to deal with these foolish things instead of focusing on my business and I do understand and sympathize with the fine folks who owned Paseo – they are good folks who deserved better than this.
michelle ried
For all of you who voted for the minimum wage in Seattle…..this is what you get. Many more of this to come, just watch.
The Derp Police
What are you talking about?
The minimum wage law hasn’t even taken effect. It’s a staged increase, and Seattle already has an indexed minimum wage.
You are aware that 28 states have higher than the federal minimum wage laws on the books, or just voted in new laws that will take effect on 1-15-2015 – right? I mean you know that. Think that list of 28 is liberal utopias? Think again. They include red states like:
http://www.ncsl.org/research/labor-and-employment/state-minimum-wage-chart.aspx
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Florida
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
Ohio
South Dakota
Never mind that burger flippers in Wyoming and North Dakota are making $20 an hour right now – yet somehow, they can stay in business.
Seattle’s minimum wage law was structured so that a business like Paseo would not have to be in compliance until 2019. But don’t let “facts” get in the way of your derpitude.
For the record – I don’t live in Seattle so have no skin in the game at all on the minimum wage law – I just hate blind stupidity and people that can’t get simple facts straight.
terry
Wow Derp…..if you hate folks that cannot get facts straight, it is clear you hate yourself. I could tell just by glancing at your post it was wrong……$20 per hour in Wyoming? What have you been smoking? Wyoming has a minimum wage of 5.15 per hour which is even lower then the federal rate. I could keep picking your post apart- but never mind. Go back to your smoke.
Darryl Wilson
Why doesn’t paseo publish thier recipes for thier sandwiches. Many successful restaurants make cookbooks.
Modesto Nesline
A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit evaluation on this. And he in reality bought me breakfast as a result of I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If doable, as you become experience, would you thoughts updating your blog with more particulars? It’s highly helpful for me. Massive thumb up for this blog post!