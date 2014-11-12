Pregnant panhandler caught driving off in Mercedes Benz (VIDEO)
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A pregnant woman who was begging people for money outside a San Diego shopping center drove off in a Mercedes-Benz, according to an eyewitness who captured the incident on camera.
The woman stands outside local shopping centers every weekend with her son, sometimes with her husband, begging for money.
“She sits there with the sign. He goes and parks the Mercedes. And they put up the sign and not less than five minutes, here she is getting money from all these people,” said Michelle Smith, who took photos of the woman.
Smith says the panhandler came after her with a big rock when she saw the camera.
“Next thing I know, she picks up this big boulder, about this big, goes over her head. I don’t know if pregnant people can do that, but it was pretty big over her head and coming at me with this rock,” Smith said.
An eyewitness called 911.
5 comments
Sara
So typical of the mexican “entitlement” culture. It’s California so they are probably illegals, and even if they are not they obviously subscribe to the “I am here in this country now so you should feed me and house me and give me money” mentality that we see from these open-border leeches. Third-world inhabitants create third-world nations.
Lilian
So blame it on the Mexicans? They do look Hispanic/Latinos but how can we confirm they are Mexicans? People need to stop pointing the figures to just the Mexicans for each wrong doing . Panhandling is not a Mexican culture. Most importantly, we can’t judge other cultures when we do not know about them. Point here is not the ethnicity but the dishonest people taking advantage of kind hearts.
shylynn
They may have a Mercedes but that could be a borrowed car or a car they had paid off before times got tough. Ya never know. Probably not, but judge not lest ye be judged.
Lonnie
These side street pan handlers do a lot better than many think. When I was unemployed a few years back, I was at the unemployment office & listening to a couple people talking about how a couple of their friends have given up the job search because their panhandling is gaining them over $1000 a week.
Often times i’ll see people with a story (usually something to the effect their car just broke down or ran out of gas and have no money but need to get back to (name city here) – in a parking lot, then a few months down the road, i’ll see them in a different parking lot with the ‘exact’ same story.
Colby
I have doubts that the family suddenly cleaned out and moved from their apartment because they were caught pan-handling. Did anyone stop to think that maybe that was their apartment, but they lost their jobs, then their home, and then ended up living in their older model Mercedes or staying with friends? All sorts of auto drivers fall on hard times, not just Ford and Chevy drivers. And before you start shouting about how they should give up the luxury car because they are now poor, how do you recommend the man looks for a job without reliable transportation? It’s funny how all the commenters and spectators have all the answers to life’s roller coaster when they aren’t along for the ride.