FreakNight rave event shut down after person dies from drug overdose

SEATTLE — One person is dead and another in the hospital after overdosing on “Molly” which is a pure form of ecstasy.

It happened at the FreakNight festival, a popular annual event held at the WAMU Theater in Seattle.

On Friday, the Seattle Fire Dept transported 16 people to Harborview from the rave event. Six of those transports were possible drug overdoses. One person — 20-year-old Aaron Altman — died. His manner of death has not yet been released.

On Saturday out of concerns for public safety, organizers decided to cancel the event. The last-minute shut down left hundreds of people stranded all dressed up and nowhere to go.

“Very very annoyed,” Julia Karman said.

First told it was a production delay they waited venting frustrations on social media.

“We were in line for like two hours before they said anything,” Jaimee Cabrera said.

After hours in the cold they learned the rave event was canceled.

“They said the event got canceled because of circumstances that happened last night,” Karman said.

The Washington Poison Center confirmed to Q13 Fox News that one person died from a Molly overdose while another is sick in the hospital after the first day of FreakNight.

“Prior events you can see people doing drugs inside but last night I didn’t see any of that,” Karman said.

“Events like this people want to feel happy but you have to be responsible,” Carlos Aviado said.

“If security was doing their job don’t think they should have canceled the event tonight,” Daniel Rattray said.

They say they shouldn’t have to pay for other people’s bad choices.

“Especially events like these that cost upward of $200 plus for people,” Marcus Johns said.

They want their money back but say there was confusion around that too.

No one got a refund Saturday night. Details will be posted on CenturyLink’s website on Monday.

Suzanne Lavendar a spokesperson for the event released this statement.

“We have learned that there was an incident with a guest attending last night’s event. Our main priority is making sure that people are safe. At this time, we are looking into exactly what has happened and how it happened."

The after party at Showbox Sodo was also canceled.

Sunday, USC Events released this statement: